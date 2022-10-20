Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY... * AFFECTED AREA...Southern Indiana and most of Central Kentucky. * WIND...Southwest between 10 and 15 mph, with occasional gusts of 20 to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidities of 17 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&