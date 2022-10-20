Toran is a servant of the people
My father-in-law was always the first to call my children on their birthday. I was thinking of him last week on my son’s birthday. With Harvest Homecoming in the rearview mirror and a new election season at hand, he’s been on mind a lot these days. Tom Pickett, my father-in-law, was serving his fourth term on the Floyd County Council when he died last year.
Shortly after his funeral, our family learned Tom’s dear friend Tony Toran would be taking his seat as a Floyd County Council member for District 1. The council was important to Tom – the work he did and the people he worked alongside meant the world to him. I remember Tom in his hospital bed weeks before he died, asking his son – my husband – for help with his iPad because he wanted to login virtually to attend a council meeting.
“I’m sure they’ll understand if you miss a meeting,” we told him. It didn’t matter, Tom was as stubborn as he was committed to his role as a county councilman.
When Tom died, multiple council members with differing political views than Tom told the “News and Tribune” how much they appreciated working with him, claiming he was a true servant of the county. They said he had a huge heart and cared about what was going on.
We were delighted when Tony was chosen to take the seat left vacant after Tom’s death. You know a man by the company he keeps and Tom considered Tony among his dearest of friends.
Tony is now up for reelection on November 8 and I couldn’t be more excited to support his candidacy by asking people in his district to vote for him.
Like Tom, Tony is a true servant of the people. He comes from a long line of civil servants. In 1952, his grandfather, Marion “Bunky” Toran was the first African-American firefighter hired by the City of New Albany. His father Ron Toran was the first African American Fire Chief in the city. Tony’s brother, Ron Brown, is now serving as a third-generation firefighter.
Following in his family’s footsteps, Tony made New Albany history as the first African-American to serve on the Floyd County Council when he took over Tom’s seat. He has dedicated his professional life to advocating for the underserved as the Deputy Executive Director of the New Albany Housing Authority, a nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing and opportunities for self-improvement and personal growth for those eager to improve their career and life prospects.
Tony’s commitment to supporting his community reaches deep into his faith as well, serving as a pastor at the Galatian Missionary Baptist Church for the past 25 years. He is the president of the New Albany Police Merit Commission and part of the Lifespan Resource Board of Directors, the Floyd County 4-H Cooperation Board of Directors, and Southern Indiana Works Board of Directors.
These are all distinctions you can find on his candidate website, but one thing not listed is his birthday. It turns out, Tom and Tony also shared the same birthday. I only found out this detail recently when Tony told me that Tom used to call him every year on his birthday.
It was a heartwarming reminder just how much Tom’s love extended beyond our family. It’s the company you keep that lets others know what you value most. Tom and Tony’s friendship makes clear that, like Tom, Tony’s values are of the highest order: Advocating for those less fortunate and working to ensure a future that will benefit us all.
Amy Gesenhues
Georgetown
Voters Guide lacked township races
I can’t say I was overly impressed with the 2022 Voters Guide inside the weekend newspaper. Overall, I would give the News & Tribune a C+ grade.
There was absolutely ZERO coverage of candidates running for local town races! There are so many new people running for office for the first time. I will now have to go to the Floyd County Clerk’s office website, review the names of candidates for local township boards, and hope they have a website or an email address so I can find out where they stand on the issues that matter most to me. Given that the Indiana primaries were May 3, I think there was sufficient time for the News & Tribune to contact those who made it through the primary to deliver a platform statement to the voters.
The News & Tribune should list at the end of part of their voters guide, which candidates did not respond, naming them by name. Not submitting a response is like not agreeing to debate. They are immediately removed from my consideration. Also removed from my consideration is any candidate who says “That question is not relevant.”
All questions are relevant, and to say they are not is condescending. They are removed from my consideration.
It would also be helpful if the News & Tribune commits to putting upcoming Voters Guides in their weekend paper before early voting begins. Publishing it after early voting begins is too late. The News & Tribune had the time. They could have done better. Candidates should respond, failure to do so just “86’s” any consideration.
Betsy Madden
Georgetown
