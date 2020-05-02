Letters to the Editor

On April 29 a letter writer said he had seen indications that the number of cases of persons who have contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus may be much greater than the current official estimate. He noted the number of people infected with the virus includes a great many for whom the symptoms were mild or even unnoticeable. I do not doubt either of those claims.
However, the conclusions and public policy prescriptions the writer drew from those observations were horribly wrong. Basically, the writer was saying that since the number of infected is probably higher, the actual death rate is probably lower. Since a lower percentage of those infected are dying, the virus is not really such a big deal after all. Therefore, according to him, those who favor public health measures which adversely affect the economy are, in his words, “Chicken Littles and fear-mongers.” Thus he mocks and seeks to make villains of all those governors, scientists, public health officials, and doctors who support the current temporary restrictions, painful as they are, for the greater good of saving lives.
I realize the writer could not yet have seen or taken into account the report of April 28, 2020, in the New York Times concerning the number of deaths actually caused by the virus. The Times story convincingly sets out the reasons for such under-reporting of COVID related deaths. While neither the writer’s suspected under-reporting of the number of infected nor the Times’ description of the under-reporting of deaths is yet official, I suspect both are right. The rate of infection is probably higher, but the resulting death rate is also probably higher.
We know this much is true. When I checked a few moments ago, the official death toll from the coronavirus stood at 61,638 Americans. From June 8, 1956, when the first member of the American military, an Air Force sergeant, was killed in Vietnam until April 29, 1975, when the last two Marines were killed in Saigon before its fall, the U.S. lost 58,220 brave members of our Armed Forces. In the few months since this virus came to our shores, it has killed more of us than the enemy killed in 19 years of combat, and its toll continues to climb. It would be foolish to take this threat lightly and lower our guard prematurely.
I share the writer’s concern for the economic welfare of those who have lost their jobs and the affect of the restrictions on businesses large or small. The massive increase in the national debt must also concern us all. There is much we can do to mitigate this disaster and we should join hands to do so. But we must not ignore the science that overwhelmingly supports, for now, the restrictions necessary to curb the spread of the virus. We should not mock nor undermine the governors and public health officials who have made the excruciatingly hard but right decision to put the preservation of life first. In the judgment of history I believe they will be seen not as “ Chicken Littles” but as Profiles in Courage.
Steven M. Fleece, Charlestown
Rights are responsibilities
There has been much talk of our “rights” lately in all forms of media. A right to freedom of our bodies (women are still fighting for this one), our right to bear arms, our right to practice religion. All rights protected by our Constitution. I want to point out that rights are protected by our Constitution but not guaranteed by this wonderful self-evident document.
Our founders haggled long and hard for years to make sense of what not only is a right, but also who deserves those rights. The result of that process comes forward as an agreed-on set of responsibilities for an ordered society. Therefore, a right is a shared responsibility. A right is not absolute, not endowed by some deity; it is an agreement among people. The first experiment of its kind in the world. A remarkable achievement during human development. We agree together on how we will treat each other. Think about that.
When you think it is your right on how to treat everyone, regardless of the consequences, consider you may be imposing danger on some unsuspecting citizen that chose responsible action. Practice your religion responsibly to yourself. Have your gun responsibly to yourself. Be careful with your body responsibly with yourself, it might be as dangerous as the first two. As you go about your day consider the constitutional rights we all enjoy. It is not a perfect agreement, but it is the best the world has produced to date. It is only as good as we make it.
Stay safe, from a distance, of course.
Irv Maurer, Charlestown
