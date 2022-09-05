Endorsing religion in school a mistake
With all due respect I strongly disagree with the essay by Bobby Tingle, as published in News & Tribune of July 16, 2022. To endorse any form of religion, by any means, in public schools is a serious mistake and an insult to the non-religious. The sole purpose of our public school system is education and has no place for promoting respect for any supernatural force. How to spend tax money for a religious education without benefiting the religious school is beyond my comprehension. In our voucher program in Indiana, the family is merely the middle man. Any tax money that goes to private or religious schools, either directly or indirectly, is a deduction from the finances of our public school system.
I have known politicians who would sacrifice any principles to get “the catholic vote”; no political party has resisted that temptation. Religious governments have been among the most vicious, corrupt and intolerant; if there is an exception to this statement I’m not aware of it. Tolerance by the religious entity is inversely proportional to its power.
I have been a victim of religious intolerance in employment, in both Catholic and Protestant environments. Some years back it was publicized that the Roman Catholic Church has the most far-reaching and effective employment agency on earth. I have no doubt of this. In an incident that I well remember a new hire was being considered and a colleague, an Engineer, said “I don’t care what they hire as long as it isn’t a Catholic.” It works both ways.
The Supreme Court of The United States is now in a position to re-interpret our U.S. Constitution to accommodate promotion of religion. The “recent history” that Mr. Tingle refers to verifies this.
George Mouser
Floyds Knobs
Student debt relief forgoes responsibility
I am writing this letter to vent my total disgust regarding our president, Smokin’ Joe Biden, and his effort to grant a $10,000 reprieve for student government loans. Is Smokin’ Joe going to grandfather past generations and give them a rebate? What about future generations? Will they get the first 10K forgiven when they go to college? This man has opened a large can of worms while trying to buy votes.
First of all, I graduated from Eastern Kentucky State College, now known as Eastern Kentucky University, in 1965 with an outstanding government loan of $4,500. Now, before you all fall down from laughing very hard, that amount is equal to $42,325.14 in today's world. I went to the government for the loan, they did not come to me. l signed papers promising to pay the loan back in full which I did and which millions of others in my generation have done.
Fast forward to today. I assume the millennials of today signed an agreement with the government to pay back the loans. If I’m not mistaken, the students went to the government to apply for the loans and agreed to pay the loan back in full. The government did not go to them. Now they are whining and crying because they can’t find a job, and are now living again with mom and dad and can’t pay back their student loans. They now want the government to forgive these loans which they promised to repay. When they graduate with degrees in sociology, philosophy, etc., etc., etc., degrees that someday will qualify them for a management position in a fast food joint. What can one expect? They can find sympathy in the dictionary. The millennials have been coddled all their lives. They are in the “me and I” generation and it is time they grow up and accept the responsibilities of an adult.
Jim McCoskey
Clarksville
