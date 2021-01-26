Letters to the Editor

Our Place hosting online class for seniors on self-care, wellness
In the 1980s, someone very close to my family passed away and it appeared to be congestive heart failure. Due to her age of 83, no autopsy was required but the coroner thought that the possibility existed that a drug overdose could be the cause. She knew her family was taking steps to put her into a health care facility (aka “nursing home”), and she was determined to “die with her boots on” in her own home. She had a physician family member who supplied her with a prescription for a barbiturate for anxiety, so the possibility did exist but was never pursued.
In 2018 at Baptist Health Floyd Emergency Room, there were 1,183 drug overdoses. What is surprising is that 882 or 74 percent of the drug overdoses were adults ages 50 and up. Some might assume the primary cause for ages 50 plus is prescription opioid use; however, many factors contribute to this high number. Eighty-one percent of older adults 65-plus take at least one prescription drug daily, and 36 percent of that age group take five or more prescriptions a day. It would be fairly easy for an adult at any age taking five prescriptions to lose track of when they last took their medications.
Additionally, as we age, our ability to process, detoxify and eliminate medications, as well as alcohol and illegal drugs takes longer. Combining prescription drugs and alcohol can be more dangerous for older adults, particularly those prescription and over-the-counter drugs that have harmful interactions with alcohol. For a full list of harmful interactions with alcohol, go to www.niaaa.nih.gov/publications/brochures-and-fact-sheets/harmful-interactions-mixing-alcohol-with-medicines and download their pdf document. Due to legalization in some states, smoking marijuana and edible use for those 65-plus has increased two-fold between 2015 and 2018. Combining marijuana products with medications can also be dangerous. You can speak with your pharmacist or physician about interactions with your medications.
Older adults also experience more isolation from family and friends. Loneliness and isolation for all ages is a problem with a pandemic, but particularly our older adults are suffering the most. Self-medication to ease that emotional pain, as well as combining alcohol or marijuana with prescription medications, leads to more ER visits or worse.
To meet the needs of our community, Our Place Inc. has received funding from the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction to offer adults ages 50 and older a six-week class “Wellness Initiative for Senior Education” (WISE) to promote self-care, the positives and advantages of getting older, and the benefit of socializing with other older adults in Southern Indiana. Participants who complete the six classes will receive a lockbox that can be used to keep their medications safe from curious hands.
Due to Covid-19, the classes are offered on Zoom, but several will be starting soon. If you are interested in signing up, contact Susan Hudson at 812-945-3400, ext. 110 or susanhudson@ourplaceinc.org. Please do not let technology prevent you from signing up! We can give you simple instructions to use Zoom, if you are not familiar with it. If you are on Facebook, be sure to “Like” Southern Indiana Wellness for Ages 50+ — a great resource for healthy interaction and support.
Susan Hudson, Our Place Inc., New Albany
New Wash volunteers thanked
“Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Ephesians 5:20
On behalf of the Community Needs Ministry, which consists of 13 New Washington area churches, we would like to say thank you to each of the businesses, churches, and all of the individuals for the generosity that has been shown to our community this past Christmas season. For 25 years, Dotty Fields spearheaded this ministry and led the efforts to feed and provide for those in need at Christmastime and throughout the year. After loosing Dotty unexpectedly in April, it has taken several volunteers to step in and accomplish all that she had previously done.
In true New Washington community fashion, there was no shortage of extra help, donations, and love to make this year’s ministry a success in Dotty’s honor. With your kindness, we were able to provide a special Christmas blessing to over 120 New Washington students and provide food baskets to 72 families. Whether you sponsored and shopped for children, donated money, food, or other items, or simply extended your love and goodwill toward those who are in need — you made a difference. In a year that has been harder than most on so many, thank you for helping the ministry committee give to those who are less fortunate and to continue to be ambassadors for Jesus Christ. Indeed, as the Bible tells us in Acts, “It is more blessed to give than to receive.”
Kimberly Wright, Community Needs Ministry Committee Member
