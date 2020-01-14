Letters to the Editor

Writer takes issues with TNR column
This letter is in response to the misinformation published in the Clark Column about TNR. TNR is a misguided and ineffective practice that does not result in the population reduction of feral cats. More than 75 percent of the fertile population of feral cats within a city or county must be sterilized annually to achieve population reduction. Multi-year well-funded programs boasting university resources have not even reached 10 percent.
TNR results in wildlife destruction, increased public health risks, infringement of property rights, and a mediocre to miserable existence for domestic cats until they die, typically from vehicles, abuse, extreme weather, or untreated illness or injury. Releasing sterilized cats and feeding them so they exist at densities beyond the environmental carrying capacity of any natural mammalian predator is not sensible. That simply turns an area into one giant litter box. Altered or not, colonies of cats do not make ‘great neighbors’ as Clark claims.
Ms. Clark should be more meticulous in her writing. The economic study to which she refers was not ‘by’ the AVMA, but conducted by John Dunham and Associates. She does state that the study was commissioned by Best Friends Animal Society – an organization whose focus is to keep cats alive seemingly at the expense of everything else. Further, and worth noting, is that the study was funded by PetSmart Charities, which has donated millions of dollars to TNR initiatives.
In 2012, according to a Program Manager at Best Friends, the online Feral Fiscal Impact Calculator associated with the study got taken down because the calculator was “having a lot of issues” and wasn’t always providing accurate information.
Dr. David Jessup stated that the study was incomplete and “fails to account for the millions of wildlife killed by feral cats or for the environmental damage caused by their feces” and additionally he noted “the lack of any mention of rabies and other public health risks these cats pose or about the increased risk of disease transmission within the colonies.”
"The study appears to be one whose design was determined by the conclusion desired," Dr. Jessup observed.
TNR enables abandonment and is nothing more than a shelter diversion tactic to avoid the sad, but necessary task of euthanasia. We need to treat and manage cats the same as dogs and other domestic companion animals – not re-abandon them to the streets to live and die.
— LINDA CHERKASSKY
Voorhees, N.J.
Council speaker told time's up
Not long ago I prepared a statement for public comment for a Jeffersonville City Council meeting. A part of the agenda is set aside for anyone signed up to speak for three minutes, usually to persuade for or against something that the city is involved in. I was the only one to give public comment that evening. My public comment was about how my neighbors and I from Rose Hill who live in downtown Jeffersonville had not had fair noise enforcement since the Big Four Station Park opened several years ago.
I was compelled to set the record straight about hardships I endured last year related to the unenforced ordinance. I stated that I heard the new noise ordinance committee that was formed last year had fallen apart and asked the City Council to resume the process. My experiences were very emotional for me to bring in front of the council that, yes, I relied on my paper to keep talking hoping to accurately get it all in.
Just as the ending was near I was interrupted by a voice telling me, “Your time is up.. Knowing this may happen, I resumed reading anyways. I just needed to get a few more sentences out when I heard again “Your time is up.” Flustered, I blurted out a word or two thinking I could volley into the final stretch, but was interrupted a third time with, “Your time is up, we have an ordinance.” I felt the irony as I turned away from the podium. I found myself thinking out loud and saying, “I would like an ordinance.”
— MARY CARRICO
Jeffersonville
Reader expected records editorial
Mike Moore kicked off the year in a blatant fit of sheer greed, and it wasn’t very pretty.
The Jeffersonville mayor’s inelegantly stage-managed bid for a 30 percent raise was so egregious that even our local chain newspaper took note, and rightly mounted the soapbox in protest.
Naturally, later this year at the annual shill ceremony concocted by its corporate master, the News and Tribune will win an award for best coverage of municipal events occurring just outside the office door, before adjourning to attend mocktail party for Alabama pensioners.
Just as predictably, in New Albany our City Hall expended six full months in a coordinated effort to rebuff “sunshine law” public information requests before being called on the carpet and fined by a judge.
Nope, not a peep from the principled editorial team at the News and Tribune.
It’s worth repeating that one of the information requests spurned by New Albany’s spigot-smothering city functionaries sought clarity about the amount of money spent each year by City Hall via its contract with ProMedia for purely discretionary advertisements, often thinly-veiled mayoral campaign ads, with this money flowing to places exactly like the News and Tribune.
Not one of the three links in this chain of taxpayer cash — city, contractor or newspaper — will tell us the answer to a simple question: Exactly how much money is involved?
Where’s the transparency in this situation, exalted newspaper editorialists?
Thankfully one of these links, city government, is subject to Indiana state law pertaining to the necessity of honoring information requests, and yet instead of obeying the law, it threw a tantrum and delayed compliance until after the election, and only when forced to do so by the judiciary.
If the newspaper won’t call out this sort of behavior, who will?
— ROGER A. BAYLOR
New Albany
EDITOR’S NOTE: There is no statute of limitations on encouraging office holders to be transparent in their dealings, including allowing access to public records. New Albany erred and was compelled by a judge to provide the requested records. We are encouraged that city officials — finally — did the right thing and urge them to comply with records requests more expediently in the future. Their misstep will no doubt be fodder for future editorials dealing with transparency in government.
We aren’t aware of any business, though — including yours, Mr. Baylor — that opens its financial records to the public. We do not discriminate against people or entities — including cities and politicians — who want to advertise with us.
