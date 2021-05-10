Baby box publicity concerns valid
This is a response to Lisa Standiford’s May 6, 2021, letter “Baby surrender a private matter.”
I was also grateful for the Safe Haven Baby Box success story as reported in the N&T on Tuesday, May 4, until I read Standiford’s letter and seriously considered her comments. In applying the “do no harm” concept of morals, this is a classic example of which one does the less harm or, in other more positive words, which one does the greater good. My personal opinion, which, after all, is all that really counts (LOL), I would have to go with the news article and I’ll explain why.
This was a local area “first” and one of the goals of the newspaper is to educate. This is a success story, fulfilling the goal of the Safe Haven Baby Box program and the article spent considerable space educating us as to the purpose of the program, the child’s immediate medical care, adoptive procedures, including a waiting list for these wanted babies, how the Fire Department knows a baby has been placed into the Safe Haven Box, a history and specifications of the program from Indiana’s Safe Haven Law in 2000, fundraising efforts and costs and the box itself containing a 24-hour hotline to help parents in crisis.
I considered her letter seriously and she makes some good points worth our consideration. Remember, that “firsts” normally do receive a great deal of news media; that is to be expected. Considering the privacy issue, that should take care of itself with future Safe Haven Box babies receiving much less, if any, publicity; possibly an occasional review of its purpose and progress in the news.
Standiford mentions the lack of privacy and discreetness, the difficulty of the parent to make this decision, the absolute cruel “How could?” internet comments from people who need to get a productive life and stop “sticking their nose where it does not belong” and her sympathy for the mother she feels Clarksville has put to shame; all valid points. What is done is done and we can only hope that if the mother reads the N&T article and, hopefully, also Standiford’s letter, she will feel a sense of pride that, in spite of her very difficult situation, in spite of her anonymous lack of privacy, in spite of the internet people’s cruelty, she did an admirably courageous act and that she will forever be an inspiration for future mothers who are considering the same decision.
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
Volunteers making a difference
On May 6, LifeSpring held a strategic planning meeting at Jeffersonville, Jasper and Austin, live at each location and virtual for everyone. LifeSpring now serves almost a half-million people along the Ohio River in Indiana. We provide mental health services and now primary physical care services. I have been privileged to serve as a board member as well as on their foundation board. We cover 11 counties. We offer these services regardless of the recipients' ability to pay. If you have health insurance we take it and if you do not we still give care.
The people like me who make up the governance of the agency are all volunteers to assist the professionals who give the actual services. There is room for other community volunteer’s to participate in assisting our fellow citizens who are in need of care, both mental health and physical health. The recent events of the world have demonstrated that despite not doing anything wrong we can still be isolated and in misery. After this past year I believe that anyone not suffering mental health issues must have something wrong with them. Everyone has been isolated and subjected to horrors not of their own making, and that does take a toll.
I believe that the community needs to come together and assist each other. There is room for everyone to help. Anyone reading this letter has an opportunity to be part of the solution. Now, how do you volunteer? Call LifeSpring at 812-280-2080 and ask for Karen Jones or Beth Keeney and tell them that you would like to help. There is much you can do. You will not be asked to give medical services, but perhaps you could visit with a lonely person, serve on a board, attend a fundraising event, or participate in training to give you a better way to assist.
Sitting home and watching the TV and lamenting the state of the world is not enough. Get up and give us a hand.
Jack Vissing, chairman of the LifeSpring Foundation of Indiana, Jeffersonville
