Weather Alert

...Locally Dense Fog Tonight into Thursday morning... Locally dense fog is possible in southern Indiana tonight into Thursday morning as a warm front moves through the area. The fog will limit visibilities to a mile or so for a prolonged period of time with isolated locations probably experiencing less than a mile. Use caution if traveling tonight and be prepared for sudden changes in visibilities over short distances. Slow down and use low beams headlights in foggy areas and be extra cautious if driving through bridges. Fog will start dissipating by late Thursday morning.