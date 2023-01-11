Fire department issue has history
Greenville Township had a Volunteer Fire Department that responded to need as quickly as any. With a fully equipped firehouse in Greenville, the Department decided it should have an additional firehouse in Galena.
The additional firehouse would be closer to the major schools in the area and could add to the already excellent efficiency.
The members of this Fire Department were proud of their service to the community. It was a long-standing fraternity with a practical purpose that cost the taxpayers very little. It was supported by an attitude that should be publicly encouraged. The new firehouse was completed and fully equipped without debt, the labor and building expertise and much of the building materials was contributed. I was told (I have no evidence, or doubt) that the building was submitted for bid and was answered by a bid of $500,000. This sounds like a reasonable figure when the elaboration is considered; upstairs living quarters, meeting room, etc. It is much more than a parking place for fire trucks.
This Fire Department had a long history and was under the direction of the Greenville Township Trustee. The Trustee, shortly before the dissolution of the department as volunteer, told me that as long as she was Trustee it would be a volunteer fire department. She lost the election and immediately there was a shortage of volunteers. This was remarkable in view of the department having bragged previously that it had more applicants than was needed.
The proposal to combine Greenville Fire Department with another only dates back to the aforementioned change in Township Trustee. There is considerable resentment because such an arrangement would likely mean moving equipment to other locations that good management had provided to Greenville Township.
I have used no names but anyone who has been aware of local politics during the last few years knows the personalities involved. If anyone can present factual disagreement with anything in this letter I would appreciate seeing the facts published.
A Greenville Township Taxpayer for 63 years,
George Mouser
Floyds Knobs
Focus on prevention this year
Whether it’s to exercise more, eat better, or learn a skill, many of us have made resolutions for 2023. As a physician, I’d offer an additional resolution that may not sound exciting but could be the key to a longer, healthier life.
My advice: focus on prevention. This is especially important for seniors, as the risk of health problems increases as we age. Identifying problems early or preventing them completely improves the likelihood of positive outcomes.
For Floyd and Clark County residents who are enrolled in Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan (which includes the same coverage as Original Medicare plus additional benefits), understanding your benefits can make it easier to stick with this resolution, often at no additional cost. Here are my recommendations to get you started.
1. Schedule an annual wellness visit with your provider.
Don’t wait until you are sick or in pain to see your healthcare provider. An annual wellness check, covered by Medicare Part B, is the first step. In-home health and well-being assessments may be a convenient option for those with Medicare Advantage plans.
During the visit, your provider will assess your health risks; discuss screenings, vaccinations, and other recommended preventive services based on age, gender, and medical and family history; and perform a cognitive assessment to look for signs of impairment. Then your provider can develop a personalized plan to help prevent disease or disability.
2. Take advantage of covered preventive services and vaccinations.
Preventive screenings are crucial to early diagnosis and treatment, and ultimately may result in improved long-term health outcomes. Medicare Part B coverage includes screenings for many common health problems, like cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, depression, and glaucoma. It also covers counseling for behavioral health issues like obesity, tobacco use, and alcohol misuse.
With the tripledemic of COVID-19, flu, and RSV spreading throughout Floyd and Clark County, it’s important for older adults to stay current with vaccinations. Medicare covers the cost of vaccines for COVID-19, flu, pneumonia, and hepatitis B.
3. Maximize your supplemental benefits.
Individuals with a Medicare Advantage plan have coverage beyond Medicare Part B that may cover additional health-related benefits, so take advantage of your included preventive-care services.
Most Medicare Advantage plans offer dental, vision, and hearing coverage. Tooth and gum problems can increase your risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Your plan may cover dental care and procedures to maintain your oral health, and even provide allowances to pay for out-of-pocket expenses. Your plan may also include coverage for eye exams and glasses as well as hearing exams and aids.
For those with a plan that includes prescription drugs, the shingles vaccine is covered, and Part D insulins will cost no more than $35 per month.
Other supplemental benefits may include transportation to medical appointments, fitness programs, and allowances to help pay for healthy foods and over-the-counter products, like vitamins, pain relievers, and toothbrushes.
Prioritize your health this year by taking time to understand and use the benefits in your healthcare plan. Visit Medicare.gov to learn more about covered services.
Dr. Val Slayton
Regional Vice President of Health Services for Kentucky, Humana
