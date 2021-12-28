Charlestown should work toward solutions
John Krull, Director of Pulliam School of Journalism, said in a column, “A solution to a problem is always better than a victory.” The gist of this is the fundamental tenet of democracy. Representatives win an election and then must acknowledge they are no longer adversaries, turning to work together to administer the will of the people that elected them. Put in a shorter way, one wins an election to provide service to a community. Simple things like seeking out opinions of constituents, working to pass legislation to fill needs, promoting the community. It is not a direct democracy, instead a give and take of different interests for a compromise acceptable to the majority.
Charlestown has a wonderful Christmas display by residents that bent over backwards to show off our city. There has been criticism expressed on social media. Limits by weather, scheduling times, and pulling all this off in a pandemic is a challenge not appreciated by all. The mayor, Dr. Treva Hodges, has been tirelessly promoting our town. The city council members have been silent in encouraging participation in this city event. They would derail the Christmas train rather than acknowledge the challenging work provided by so many. Why? I return to John Krull’s quote. You won your seat without the leader you wanted but you still are to represent the people of the city. The council members are thinking, feeling members of the same community, are they not seeking the same interests? You did want to win to promote general welfare, did you not?
When we work for solutions together, we all score a win.
Irv Meurer
Charlestown
Carruthers, Schellenberger don't support fair fees
Makenna Hall's article in N&T Dec. 22 is grossly misleading, (through no fault by Makenna Hall) in its reference to "Stormwater" history.
Commissioners Carruthers and Schellenberger have not been proponents of lowering fees for farmers of any description. When this current confrontation surfaced the emphasis by farmers was on fairness. The first question by a Commissioner was Schellenberger asking how much it would lower the income for the Stormwater Department if farmers only paid the $39. Schellenberger showed no sympathy for fairness and got the discussion postponed until Chris Moore could provide the money figure. Carruthers showed consistency in supporting anything Schellenberger proposed. I witnessed this performance before the COVID pandemic.
The miserable list of credits previously offered to the farmers often cost more than the credits provided. The affidavit required as of Dec. 21, 2021 is even more ridiculous; landowners are far more concerned with stormwater than the general public is.
Commissioner Tim Kamer is the first commissioner to show any real interest in helping farmers on this subject. Early in Floyd County's stormwater history officials from the Farm Bureau came to a Commissioner's meeting and simply told them that something better had to be devised. Example: This forceful action rescued one farmer from an annual "user fee" (actually tax) of $750 based primarily on his recent blacktopping of his long driveway - I drove on that driveway many times.
George Mouser
Floyds Knobs
