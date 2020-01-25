Letters to the Editor

Lots to cheer about
CHEERS
To Irv Stumler for tirelessly working to make our city New Albany a better place. Over the years, from clean and green beautification efforts, to reminding our local government of its duty TO ALL OF its citizens, he has continued to give of himself to benefit our fair city, even while enduring numerous frustrations (which i won't lament here because i've decided to keep this positive). I do have to say that, opposite to the spirit in which these quoted words were initially written, the fact that he "unsuccessfully sought local elected office numerous times" is a true compliment to a man of integrity and perseverance. I don't know Mr. Stumler personally, but have read about his efforts over the years, and just want to tell him they are much appreciated.
To the memory of Sally Ann Moorefield, and to the family she leaves behind to cherish her memory. Her obituary was among the most touching i've ever read, and left me even more inspired to live life as she lived, particularly the chosen Bible verse. Thanks to the family for sharing that beautiful tribute.
To News & Tribune reporter John Boyle, for describing the closing of Destinations Booksellers as "the end of a chapter." I saw what you did there.
— SAM JOHNSON
New Albany
Businesses pass alcohol compliance checks
With the growing industry of alcohol in several surrounding counties, we also see increased access to alcohol for youth. It is important to our communities to ensure that our alcohol vendors are compliant with laws and regulations that have been put into place to protect youth from accessing alcohol. We are thankful to vendors that work to limit youth from alcohol. Of those that were checked for compliancy by the Indiana State Excise Police Survey of Alcohol Compliance checks for the last quarter of 2019, we thank those that passed the checks. Research shows that regular compliance checks are the most effective ways to prevent alcohol sales to underage youth. We’d like to recognize their efforts to follow those laws publically, and encourage all vendors to continue to work towards limiting access to alcohol from youth by following the laws regarding alcohol sales.
From Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services, Inc., and the Clark County community: Thank you for your prevention efforts!
Jeffersonville
Point Package Liquors, 3030 E. 10th St.; Al’s Cut Rate Liquors, 325 E. 10th St.; ALDI #34, 3131 Ind. 62 East; Thorntons #22, E. 10th Street, #47 2980 Ind. 62 East; Walgreens #06100, 2811 Holmans Ln., #3488, 934940 Spring St.; CVS #3975, 1002 Spring St.; Dollar General #15953, 5414 Ind. 62; #11763 401 E. 10th St.; Circle K, #4702440 3211 E. 10th St., #4702226,1655 E. 10th St.; Meijer #167, 2750 Allison Ln.; Pizza Hut,2976 E. Ind. 62; Mia’s Thai Restaurant LLC., 1411 E. 10th St.; El Sombrero LLC, 2784 Meijer Dr. 5420 Ind. 62 STE 600; Hoopsters Sports Bar & Grill, 830 E. 10th St.; Rapid Fire Pizza, 1645 Veterans Pkwy, Suite 1; Wild Eggs, 1450 Veterans Pkwy.
Charlestown
B & O Liquor 901 Market St.; Jay-C #57, 9501 St. Rd. 403; Circle K #4700118, 1075 Market St.; HWY 62 Food Mart, 1023 Ind. 62; Rite Aid Pharmacy #034547, 9616 State Rd. 403; Dollar General #701, 900 Market St.; American Legion #335, 1200 Basham Dr.; VFW #1427, 350 Harrison St.; Charlestown Hotel Group LLC., 2201 Grace Ave.; San Pedro Inc., 1109 E. Market St. Ste.; A Charlestown Pizza Co., 850 Main St.; Yamato In., INC., 1084 Market St.
Memphis
Sav-A-Step #60 8715 Ind. 111 (Bennettsville)
Sellersburg
Jay-C #87, 7605 Ind. 311; Sav-A-Step Food Mart #51, 100 Hunter Station Rd.; Rite Aid Pharmacy #4654, 7505 State Rd. 311; CVS Pharmacy #3962, 6710 State Rd. 311; Preferred Meats Inc., 7617 Old St. Rd. 60 Ste. 3; Dollar General #11726, 6915 State Rd. 311 #16970, 12017 Ind. 60; My Gas Station, 7604 Ind. 311; Hunter Station Liquors, 236 Hunter Station Rd.; Sellersburg Moose Family Center #1757, 1040 S. Indiana Ave.; Fireside Bar & Grill, 7611 Ind. 311; El Nopal 8007 State Rd. 311; Covered Bridge Golf Club, 12510 Covered Bridge Rd.; Hidden Creek Golf Club, 4975 Utica-Sellersburg Rd.; Rubbin Butts BBQ, 8007 Ind. 311.
Borden
The Liquor Store, 604 E. Water St.; Four Seasons Market, 15120 Ind. 60; Huber’s Orchard & Winery and Huber’s Starlight Distillery, 19816 Huber Rd.; Thirsty’s Par 1 Bar & Grill, 17130 Ind. 60; Joe Huber’s Family Restaurant, 2421 Engle Rd.; Huber’s Plantation Hall, 19816 Huber Rd.
— NETA WHITE
Program Coordinator
Our Place Drug & Alcohol Education Services, Inc.
New Albany
