A letter to Indiana’s Senators
Senator Young and Senator Braun,
I am a mother and grandmother.
I am a voter.
I am your constituent.
I am a retired teacher. I have a daughter and son-in-law who are public school teachers.
I have a husband who holds public office. He is a responsible hunter who handles weapons.
I have a son who is a professional firefighter.
I am a citizen in my state of Indiana witnessing consistent, needless acts of violence and massacres of innocent people.
You have been elected to represent and help to protect your constituents. What have you done to make a difference in this stagnant, unchanging situation of gun violence?
I fear of getting a phone call that something devastating has happened at one of the schools our grandkids attend or that our daughter or son-in-law teach. I dread that we would be notified that a sick person armed with a military weapon has hurt or killed a loved one. None of us should even have to be thinking of such things.
Our family is involved in our community like a lot of people we know. We love our state, and we see it and our country changing. We are all aware of the divisiveness and lack of empathy in our country, even hatred, for others who don’t share the same beliefs. Mental stress and illness among young people is growing. Our country has always been considered strong and free, a country where others want to come. We are becoming more and more fearful for our kids in school, feeling intimated at times by walking into a mall, worried about the workplace and a disgruntled employee. We are free, but that freedom comes with laws and responsibilities. You, Senators, are our representatives. You must do better.
Making assault weapons easy to get and putting them in the hands of a person struggling with mental illness is preposterous; it is frightening to say the least. Banning these types of weapons is your duty, sirs. We must make gun-carrying people adhere to stricter laws: background checks and red flag laws.
Our children and our society are at risk, and we will continue to fight to take our lawmakers to task and demand that you are held accountable. I encourage our citizens to let our lawmakers know their feelings on gun laws in our state.
Once again, Senators, how are you helping to reconcile this problem? Is the NRA in your pocket?
Teresa Popp, Jeffersonville
Reader responds to column
For his May 6 column, Mr. May discusses five of his 25 American idols of today and I don’t have any significant issues with three of them.
For Science, after a noteworthy statement of praise, he states, “But Science (Capitalization mine out of respect, the same reason I always capitalize any grammatical form of Bible out of respect) is limited to what can be observed and created in a laboratory.”. Really? Look around you and see the many wonderful and useful material benefits of today we enjoy, that first started in a “laboratory” at the experimental stage of the Scientific Method, which, in its simplest form, you do every day. Every time you make a decision, you are using the simplest form of the Scientific Method.
For tolerance, he obliterates the meaning of this concept: “…not only accept the opinions of EVERYONE, but we must AGREE with and PROMOTE EVERYONE’S OPININIONS.”. (Capitalization mine) Let’s see: definition of toleration on the internet: first definition: “the ABILITY or WILLINGNESS to TOLERATE something, in particular the existence of opinions or behavior THAT ONE DOES NOT NECESSARILY AGREE WITH.”. (Capitalization mine) I rest my case.
The May 13th column deals with the third commandment but, again, he does not give you the full commandment: “…for the Lord will not acquit anyone who misuses his name.”. (NRSV) But this is confusing because it supports part of this incorrect quote: “It is the only commandment that states God will not forgive a person who violates the COMMANDMENTS.”. (Capitalization mine) No, it doesn’t say “commandments”. But, in Mr. May’s defense, he does present it as though it does violate the commandments, which would include all 613 Mosaic laws, and that his God will NOT forgive anyone who breaks them.
Mr. May is the Biblical Scholar: I believe he has a Master of Divinity Degree from Cincinnati Bible College. I have no formal Biblical training, like most of his readers: what you read is what I have studied from other Biblical Scholars on my own. My own internet search of the word “forgive” in the Torah, only found three references, with conditions. I do know that his God demanded burnt animal offering atonements for “sins”, even stating at Lev 1: 9 that his God enjoyed: “…an offering by fire of pleasing odor to the Lord.”.
Since we are dealing with Mr. May’s application of the Ten Commandments, what are their penalties: capital punishment for violators of the first nine. There are 225 verses, including 12 New Testament verses, demanding capital punishment for the first nine commandments. What about Jesus? “…Jesus (Mat 5: 17, 15: 4, Mark 7:10) and Paul (Rom 1: 26-32, I Tim 1: 8-11) unequivocally endorsed the death penalty as promulgated in Mosaic Law.”. (“The Not So Good Book”, Brian Bolton, pages 232-233)
But it gets worse. This has to be one of the most depressing columns Mr. May has written for people who follow HIS interpretation of the Bible. “But when religious people commit evil, particularly in God’s name, they are doing terrible damage to God and the religious establishments representing Him. One of the frequent arguments against God and religion concerns the sins and hypocrisy of its members. What if you teach things about God that are not true?”. Wow: how about THIS for pressure! Remember: Mr. May is warning you about disobeying any of the 613 Mosaic Laws!
“If a god is trying to get his message across to the masses of humanity, why did he do it in such a way that the only people qualified to grasp its true significance are those with doctorates in biblical studies? And then, how do we know which authorities to believe?” (“godless”, Dan Barker, a former conservative Biblical pastor, page 185)
“In many ways, early Christianity was a religion of fear and control. An evolving Christianity is not our fear, but our hope.” (“Unbelievable”, Bishop John Shelby Spong, pages 73-74) If you must remain a Christian, find a Christianity, possibly a church, that teaches love and hope and not fear and control: there IS a better way, and those churches are out there. I rejected traditional Christianity, mainly due to theodicy, and adopted Bishop Spong’s “God as a verb” as a possibility but, I realize, it is not for every traditional Christian, and it doesn’t have to be, 12.
Larry E. Farr, Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.