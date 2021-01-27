Letters to the Editor

Trump vote will show values, courage
A letter to senators Braun and Young:
It has been said that justice “has to be swift and sure and seen to be done, or it’s not done at all.” Not impeaching Donald Trump would be akin to not prosecuting German war criminals at Nuremberg because the war was “over.” The mantra of “dialing down the temperature” or “uniting America” just won’t fly this time, crimes stay crimes even after the fact.
Our former president’s egregious behavior these past four years has emboldened our global opponents, alienated our allies, and culminated in an attack on our national capital. I encourage you to reach down into your moral soul, dismiss your political aspirations, and hold accountable Donald Trump, as the perpetrator of lies and transgressions against our citizens and our country. We need to politically neutralize this charlatan and move on with the business of America. The vote you cast will indicate your allegiance, your values and your courage.
Bob Schulz, Sellersburg
It’s time to get heart-healthy
February is American Heart Month, an annual event that focuses on assisting Americans achieve better heart health.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death among Hoosiers. However, certain groups, such as African Americans and older individuals, are at a higher risk than others. African American Hoosiers have been unfairly targeted by tobacco industry marketing and exposed to secondhand smoke more than other Hoosiers, putting them at increased risk for poor health outcomes such as heart disease. Nearly half of all African American adults have some form of cardiovascular disease that includes heart disease and stroke.
The first piece of good news is that it’s never too late to quit smoking. The second piece of good news is that free help is available here in Indiana. If you use tobacco products and are ready to quit, you can get free assistance from the Indiana Tobacco Quit Line at 1- 800-QUIT NOW or visit QuitNowIndiana.com for more information. For more on local tobacco prevention and control efforts, visit Clark County Tobacco Prevention & Education Coalition’s Facebook page.
Annie Reiss, Clark County Tobacco Prevention & Cessation Coordinator
