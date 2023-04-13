Many of us are satisfied
This is in Response to Tom May’s March 18 Column, “Who we choose to worship determines who we are to become."
Mr. May’s main concern in this column is people who worship “idols”; his definition being “something or someone who becomes more important to us than God…for peace, fulfillment and salvation.” He quotes Timothy Keller: “An idol is anything more important…anything that absorbs your heart and imagination…anything you seek…what only God can give.” Mr. May then addresses his three “idols”: identity, happiness, and peace.
First, it needs to be reviewed that the relationship between a God and the material world is always a relationship between the paranormal (lack of sensual perception) and reality (sensual perception). The distinction between the two is never clear cut since we are forced to live in a material world and, if you accept his interpretation of his God, his interpretation of how to “give only what God can give”. I accept Bishop Spong’s concept of “God as a verb” as a possibility but I am still forced make 24/7 decisions based on reasoning (Do no harm. Be kind.) and, paranormal data, if I choose the latter.
But my concern is not his justification of replacing his three idols with his God: it is his necessity to tell you how incomplete your life is if you don’t. I have no problem telling you the positive influence Bishop Spong has had on my life: but I am NOT going to tell you how incomplete you are if you do not accept “God as a verb”. And only he can tell you why he feels the need to do this.
For personal identity, he admits “there may not be anything wrong” for our normal means of identity: our position at work; achievements; social media, race and, ethnicity relations, etc. The fact is millions of people every day find meaning in life from these. But he states, “If the meaning of who I am does not start with the eternal, the explanation will not satisfy.” But he does not explain why. So, all of you who find meaning in personal identity, did you know you aren’t satisfied?
For personal happiness, he says the danger of happiness is “obvious”: “My happiness may infringe upon others.” No, my desires of any kind do not give me the right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” infringement on others.
To infringe on the rights of others is a moral issue, not a happiness issue. Again, millions of people seem to be happy without worshipping his God. In fact, counselor and mental health administrator Mike Matthews had an excellent column on March 22, “Happiness is the way”, and I didn’t see anything in the column of happiness dependent of a relationship with Mr. May’s God.
For personal peace, he emphasizes our “sinful” (evil) times adding “Most of us would give anything for our world to be at peace.”. Then, to make sure you get his point, he mentions how easy it would be to follow “anyone or any organization who offered legitimate methods to provide and assure prosperity and peace.” and, for that I would say, for those who have a moral compass, those would be realistic sensual goals! But, he adds, “Would such pursuit be IDOLIC?” (Capitalization mine) No, but not pursuing those worthwhile goals might be considered immoral?
For Christians who accept his interpretation of God, nothing wrong with this column. I just don’t understand why he feels it is necessary to tell those who choose a different path for personal identity, personal happiness, and personal peace that we are “not satisfied” because many of us are!
Larry Farr
Jeffersonville
Focus on mental illness, not guns
It’s the same song and dance with a different melody.
Alcohol prohibition did not work in the thirties, and assault firearms prohibition will fail in these latter days. It’s the mathematics of a broken corrupt society. In other words marriage has been turned upside down, the family unity is gone. Anarchy reigns as a ruling king.
The thirties monster created illegal underground crime resources to appease the appetite for alcohol consumption. Assault firearms prohibition likewise will embolden illegal resources to appease the appetite to own these sporting trophies.
Instead of terrorizing legal citizens with more asinine, unenforceable regulations, focus instead on mental illness that is flourishing.
Alcohol has its share of mental illness, and so does firearm ownership abuse, having mental illness concerns.
Life is cheap and meaningless today; as it was in the thirties. Society has created both monsters. Society has to learn to live with this phenomenon it created.
Read history, don’t repeat it.
Leroy Heil
Jeffersonville
