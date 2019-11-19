Letters to the Editor

Taxpayer willing to pay more for public education
I hope our Indiana teachers will have succeeded in a huge way on their trip to Indianapolis on Nov. 19, 2019.
I have addressed our School Board, publicly, to insist that I would gladly pay more taxes in order to have better teacher salaries, more teachers, smaller class sizes and more individual help for every student.
In Floyd County, we spend too much money on school buildings that are relatively temporary; temporary because they are declared obsolete and this letter is not the place for this debate.
I toured the Columbia University campus and saw buildings hundreds of years old still being used; being used effectively I assume, because Columbia is better known for high academic quality than for sports.
The Floyd County Commissioners and Plan Commission rapidly promote intensely clustered housing without any genuine concern for education. Such an attitude is the opposite of progress and is degrading to our quality of life.
I have been a taxpayer in Floyd County, Indiana, for 61 years and I have no offspring. I subscribe to the principle claimed by Christians to help our neighbors, even the least fortunate. There is no long-term system more effective for this than non-religious public education. For clarity, I would add that I am not a Christian.
If anyone disagrees with this letter they should reply publicly — as in this newspaper.
— GEORGE MOUSER
Floyds Knobs
———
Screening will help detect lung cancer
Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer deaths worldwide, mainly because it is often diagnosed at an advanced stage. Indiana has some of the highest lung cancer rates in the country, according to a recent study by the American Lung Association.
Common symptoms include shortness of breath, coughing up blood, a cough that will not go away and chest pain. November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and Baptist Health Floyd provides help for people at greatest risk for lung cancer.
The screening is painless and non-invasive. The process takes less than 30 minutes, and it is able to give a detailed look at the lungs to see if there are any signs of cancer. Medicare and most insurance will cover the cost of the low-dose CT lung screening for people who meet these Medicare criteria:
• You have to be between the ages of 55 to 77 years old
• If you smoked one pack a day for 30 years, or two packs a day for 15 years, or three packs a day for 10 years, or if you've actively smoked in the last 15 years
Ajay Kandra, MD, medical oncologist at the Baptist Health Cancer Center in New Albany explained, “It’s a tough conversation to have with yourself if you are a smoker. For many, it's always in the back of their minds that smoking causes lung cancer. At our Cancer Center, we have had several family members request their loved ones have a Lung CT screening as a gift to the family. Lung cancer affects families, not just individuals.
“Screenings help detect lung cancer in its earliest, most treatable stages; and we’re equipped with advanced technology to take care of our patients from screening through survivorship,” he added.
If you meet the lung screening criteria, you can ask your doctor to refer you to Baptist Health Floyd to set up a Lung CT screening with the lung nurse navigator. For more information, call 812-981-6208.
— ANGIE GLOTZBACH
Marketing and PR Coordinator
Baptist Health Floyd
