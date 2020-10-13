Letters to the Editor

Trust Gardenour for School Board
I am a believer that our school boards are one of the most important elected offices in our state. Indiana runs on a two-year budget and over half of that goes to education. The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is going to have a major impact on budgets across the board, potentially for years to come. It is an absolute must that we have a leader on the school board that is an out of the box thinker. A leader who is fiscally responsible with a large budget that could take a major hit over the next several years. We need someone who believes in the safety of our children. We need someone who values our teachers and believes they need salary increases. Rebecca Gardenour is that person.
I chose to write this because I have a personal stake in this school system. My first-born son started kindergarten this year. I want him and my daughter to have the best education and experience possible at NAFCS. I trust Rebecca Gardenour with this responsibility, and I know she will do what is right for our children. A vote for Rebecca Gardenour is a vote for putting our Children First.
Josh Turner, New Albany
Vote Janson for Floyd County Council
How do you choose who to vote for in the Floyd County Council race? Do you vote for the party or the person? Do you know what skills a good county council person should have? Floyd County, where I have lived most of my life, is rapidly developing. To ensure this growth makes our county a better place to live, we need a county council that promotes public health and safety and maintains our infrastructure while preserving the environment and providing fiscal responsibility.
These reasons and more are why I urge your support of Calle Janson for Floyd County Council. She believes in taking care of our county while supporting its growth and improvement. She is invested in a safe and healthy future for Floyd County and its citizens with livable wages, a protected environment and strong and resilient neighborhoods. Calle Janson is educated, enthusiastic and committed to a better Floyd County. So who should you support for Floyd County Council? Don’t vote the party; don’t vote name recognition. Vote for Calle Janson because she is the best person for the job.
Ellen Morrison Kelley, New Albany
Support Moore candidacy for judge
I am writing today in support of Dan Moore for Judge Circuit Court #1. I have known Dan for several years and I know that he would be a excellent Judge for the citizens of Clark County. I know him to be a honest and fair man who is committed to serving the people of Clark County. Dan is a experienced attorney and has prior experience as a Judge.
I have seen some letters submitted to this paper about Dan and I don’t think they are a fair representation of Dan. If the people of Clark County want a fair, committed, hard working and diligent jurist then Dan is the correct choice. I have observed Dan as a Judge and he treated all who appeared in his court with courtesy and respect. I wholeheartedly support Dan Moore for Judge in Circuit 1.
Bobbie Ray Smith, Jeffersonville
