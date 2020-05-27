Support Brewer’s bid for Clark council
I have no doubt Brandy Brewer is the absolute best candidate for the Clark County Council because she can do absolutely anything she is committed to while being a devoted wife, incredible mother, hardworking Ph.D. student, special education advocate, and elected official just to name a few titles she balances.
Brewer is the only female candidate running for the at-large seat and has spent this turbulent campaign season serving Clark County by donating blood, relaying information about available resources, ensuring voters can vote by registering for absentee ballots, and collaborating with fellow community leaders. She has done this while chasing a toddler and balancing a baby on her hip because she cares so much about the citizens of Clark County.
This compassion for the citizens of Clark County is exactly what has driven her to run for the Clark County at-large seat. Through her current position on the Jeffersonville Township Advisory Board, she has gained valuable experience but also has identified areas for improvement and heighten fiscal responsibility. She understands how hard local families work and wants to be a good steward of their taxpayer dollars.
In this difficult time of not being able to meet face-to-face, she has worked tirelessly to introduce herself to voters and supply them with accurate information so they may vote with their safety at the forefront of her mind. She has worked hard for everything she has achieved and she understands she must work hard to earn the votes of her fellow citizens.
We deserve a candidate like Brandy Brewer to represent our interests. She is reliable, honest, energetic, compassionate, and exactly the kind of person we need on the Clark County Council. I’m proud to support her in the June 2nd Primary and I hope you will too.
Farrah Alexander, Sellersburg
‘Fix the system. Don’t add to it! Vote NO’
This letter is in regards to the article about the 2020 referendum, and the proactive safety measures, for the staff and children attending NAFCA.
I am but one of the property owners targeted to pay for the financing of the lofty ideas put forth by the superintendent and school board. It seems the Indiana General Assembly deems it not important enough to use the existing influx of monies, from items put to voters, to support our schools. The property taxes are only property owners are the ones required to pay for these lofty ideas.
The voters, that put this extra burden on property owners, have nothing to worry about or invest, as there is nothing for them to do but vote. The Indiana General Assembly targets only part of the voting public to pay for lofty ideas, dreamed up by a non-elected group.
Voters did allow for the use of monies from casinos, sports betting, and lotteries, to go to schools. Yet the General Assembly allows these monies to go to corporations that run colleges and private schools, yet these are not property owners in the state of Indiana.
This is a social problem, yet the people in charge of the school system, think that if they have more money and personnel to add another group, then this will fix the problems of another group, ie, social services. Fix the system. Don’t add to it!
Vote NO to yet another lie, voiced by self-serving individuals, who are not willing to say we have enough money.
They just want more because they don’t want to have to use it judiciously; like a child that only wants, without knowledge of what it takes to give it or those who have to work for it.
Patrick Thomas, Floyds Knobs
NAFCS can’t quench thirst for funding
How quick is our school administration and School Board to place costly measures on the ballot since the law was changed to make school funding more democratic? Let’s briefly compare ourselves with our fellow Hoosier schools.
Of the approximate 404 public school districts in the state of Indiana, there have been 220 referendums either already conducted since 2009 (204) or scheduled for this year (16), most dealing with finance. Of these 220, some were one-time events for a few school districts while others have been to the well multiple times (the highest being 5 referendums). Simple math then tells us that a majority of referendums and property tax hikes are from a small minority of districts, and that the vast majority of districts have been able to operate to their satisfaction within their own budget for whatever reasons. (may be accountability)
Unfortunately, our own NAFCS is among the thirstier districts rather than the majority…going to the well for our third time. That is disappointing, especially when you consider that relatively few of those other districts have sought tax raises as often, or more often, than we have. And, of course, many of those districts have sought far less than the $112 million ($158 w/estimated bond interest) sought by NAFCS’ administration in just the past four years.
Unless I’ve forgotten my math learned in NAFCS schools, that equals the fact that our school district is among the highest or worst in our state at raising our property taxes. Why is that?
Dale Mann, Georgetown
