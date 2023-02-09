Louisville avoids Clarksville’s mistake
When “Big ol’ Louisville” consulted “Lil ol’ Clarksville” concerning its Rental Inspection Program, it apparently learned what not to do.
Louisville’s Department of Codes Regulations will randomly inspect 10% of approximately 7,000 units each year in designated areas, mainly Downtown and the West End. New construction will be exempt for 10 years and renovated units for five years. Code enforcement officers will start by inspecting the exterior of property and internal common areas. If two or more violations are identified, then property must be made available for an internal inspection and within 15 days.
Clarksville will require inspections town-wide and will charge $200 per unit initially and $200 per unit with inspections every three years of approximately 3,500 (and growing) rental units. Re-inspections will cost $300. New construction is exempt for 3 years while renovated property has no exemption. In the 10 years that Louisville will make about 7,000 inspections, Clarksville will make in excess of 11,500 at a cost to property owners of at least $2.5 million. The Town states that the owners may require their tenants to reimburse them for inspection charges. Failure to comply with provisions can be punishable by a fine of up to $2,500 per unit, and up to $7,500 per unit for a second or subsequent violation for each day not in compliance.
Every unit will require the $200 interior inspection (that could be considered an invasion without registered cause), estimated to take 10 minutes to determine if the unit is unfit for occupancy. Clarksville will train the inspectors, but has not said if they will be independent agents or employees of the Town with possible auto, gas, health insurance, PERF, etc. included. Certain managed units may be inspected by a licensed commercial building inspector, civil engineer or architect of their choosing at the property owner’s expense. Fortunately, Clarksville does not have areas comparable to Louisville’s Downtown or West End. It is unfortunate that a governing body can charge citizens, be they owners or renters, to financially support an unreasonable policy that, were it even necessary, should be the responsibility of the Town.
A quote from the Courier-Journal concerning Louisville’s plan reads, “Council members who proposed the legislation initially sought proactive inspections citywide. But they reduced inspections to areas with higher concentrations of renters in response to concerns about high costs and government overreach.”
Clarksville may have overreached.
Amy Jo Munich, Clarksville
Do as the party says
As I finished reading the story on The 9th District GOP Committee to hold a hearing on 2 Floyd County Council members from their party I realized this is what is totally wrong with politics locally and state and federal.
Basically the Floyd County Republican chair Heather Archibald-Peters filed the complaint because someone got their feelings hurt. I don’t know much about Mr Freiberger, but I do know about Denise Konkle; while I don’t always agree with her views on things.
I know she works hard on doing what’s right for her district and the whole of Floyd County. So if these 2 council members think Mr. Striegel is a better fit in the leadership role and they can work with the Democrat to get things done for the citizen of the county what’s the problem?
And my answer to that is that Political Parties want total control. It’s not about the citizens. It’s about us Republican/Democrats Parties. It’s not about the people you serve, you’ll do what the party says or else we’ll censure you and maybe kick you out of the party. In my opinion this is why Ms. Archibald-Peters filed the complaint. Do as the party says, don’t have your own opinion or else.
Carroll Rankin, Greenville
