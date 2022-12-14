Young teachers, coaches need support
It is a shame that you recruit these young teachers and coaches in Greater Clark County Schools and then don't support them. A young person who has the goals and ambition to teach and coach these days is a rare breed.
When will administration and athletic directors get a backbone and support these young people instead of allowing the parents to run how the season will go. If you cannot stand up for your coaches then you have no business being in the position that you are in.
I hope that those who know the WHOLE story will be a louder noise than the ones who just are spreading rumors and taking something away from a coach who put her own life on hold to teach and mold these younger children. I would be ashamed.
Kelly Price
Clarksville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.