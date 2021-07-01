Much has been made of the progress of Jeffersonville in growing the business base. And rightfully so. The growth of River Ridge, Tenth Street redevelopment and many others will continue to help grow the tax base and provide jobs for some time.
However, growth comes at a price. Now a large portion of that price has just delivered a major slap in the face to a large group of residents in the area of Kingsfield and The Meadows, just north of Veterans Parkway along Hamburg Pike. In fact, it’s a $1.5-million-dollar slap for the homeowners in this solidly middle class neighborhood.
With no apparent regard for the best interests of the residents of the area, on Tuesday night, June 29th, the city approved construction of a new gas station to be built by Speedway. This is in spite of the fact that there are already three (count ‘em, 3) stations already in place within a quarter-mile of the site. A Marathon (Sav-A-Step) to the west and two (yes two) Circle K’s to the south. While it seems that some details will be worked out between Speedway and our fair city next week, it’s pretty much a done deal.
This will go in an area that is already getting dangerously busy with traffic. A new Holiday Inn Express just opened across Hamburg Pike from the proposed station and ground has just been broken for a new 400-unit apartment complex about a half-mile north on Hamburg Pike. Add these to the existing heavy truck traffic from the Peterbilt complex and Estes Waste and you have a deadly situation building.
But the real slap in the face that I mentioned comes in the form of a severe loss in property value for the residents who happen to be unlucky enough to live in close proximity to the site. An entire block of Kingsfield Street and several homes on Hamburg Pike will soon have their back yards filled with the sights and sounds of a brightly lit 24-hour business with heavy traffic and lots of truck deliveries.
According to area real estate experts, this is going to reduce property values by 20% or more for those that back up to the station and 10% for others that are in the near vicinity. Based on current market values, this creates a total loss of approximately the $1.5 million that I mentioned earlier.
A number of these residents are elderly and/or disabled and cannot afford to absorb this loss. What if they have reverse mortgages and take a $30K, $40K or larger hit? Some others are young families trying to build a little wealth by buying their first home.
The City of Jeffersonville’s “2035 Comprehensive Plan” states that “a comprehensive plan should promote the public health, safety, morals, convenience, order, or the general welfare for the sake of efficiency and economy in the process of development.” I find it difficult to reconcile their actions with this plan. There is no logical way that the addition of a fourth and unnecessary gas station that destroys value for homeowners fits this description. Yet the city caved and approved it.
With actions like these, one must conclude that Jeffersonville leadership’s only agenda is building out the business base at any cost. After all, that cost is going to be borne by the impacted citizenry, and our leaders will continue getting accolades for being such capable stewards of our community. I only hope that they remember to lower my property taxes.
Larry Harris, Jeffersonville
