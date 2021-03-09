I have been a long-term resident of New Albany and have received both a private and public education. I have also been a public education teacher for over 20 years. During those years, I have witnessed the increasing defunding of public education and its impacts.
My concerns have increased as phone calls made by me and my colleagues are dismissed. My frustration lies with the fact that it seems clear legislators feel the choice of listening to special interest groups takes precedence over what happens to public education children or teachers.
For example, HB1005 would use tax-payer money to substantially expand Indiana’s current voucher program. As it is written, a family of four making $145,410 would qualify for a school choice voucher. While school choice may sound great on paper, the reality is that impacts the ability of public schools to provide for the children who choose public education.
This bill also provides specific language to provide a new voucher for children with special needs. What it doesn’t mention is that private and charter schools are not mandated to follow IEP guidelines or to provide child-centered assistance. They are not held accountable to give special needs students what they need. This is inexcusable and dangerous. Indiana already has the largest voucher program in the country while it ranks 36th in per pupil expenditures for public education in the country. This is what happens after years of putting other priorities first.
Legislators in Indiana like to report that they provide more funding for K-12 education than anything else. The word they intentionally leave out is “public”. This misleading and insulting statement disregards the fact that public taxpayer money needs to remain with public education.
It’s proven that the majority of the public support strong public schools for our kids. This bill drastically impacts the ability to provide funding and to retain quality teachers who want nothing more than to give all children the support they need.
I am asking the public to please educate yourselves on all the other ways HB1005 and the education funding parts of HB1001 would negatively affect our communities for decades to come. Please call our representatives and tell them public education deserves better.
Kristi Charbonneau
New Albany
