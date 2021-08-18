Biden is right about pulling us out of Afghanistan.
The current chaos was predictable just as it was getting out of Vietnam and Russia pulling the plug after years of fruitless war in that country. We probably should have pulled out of there during the latter years of the Bush presidency and, yes, every year since then.
The country, Afghanistan, has had nothing but wars dating all the way back to the British in the 1800s. History has shown Gen. MacArthur’s advice to President Kennedy (“Anyone wanting to commit ground troops to Asia should have his head examined”) is true throughout Asia.
My hat’s off to Joe on this one.
John Krueger, Clarksville
