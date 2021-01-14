Pence, McConnell not blameless
6 January 2021: Remember this date Trump stated! Then, the whole world is left wondering . . . What happened???
I will tell you what happened, the same thing I have been saying since early last year (go back and read it in the EN&T): When GOOD men do NOTHING, evil prevails!!!
Now I’m watching as all these people are resigning from Trump’s cabinet, really?! When all the time they sat by and did nothing, absurd. Suddenly, his character and motives “bother” you. How can this be? Lest we forget: there were cries of voter fraud in the November 2016 election (remember they supposedly found thousands of ballots not counted then too). Only this time Trump found out that the sword was double-edged: the same way he got into the white house in 2016 is the same way he had to exit in 2020.
So, why are people surprised by his actions? He is a man that is obsessed with POWER. Not just any power; but ABSOLUTE power: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un! (people with power know “true” power). He was drawn to these two leaders! Yet, he failed to realize, (or, let me correct this statement: he did NOT care; for he was positioning himself to take it by force) that our country is a democracy: we the people of the United States of America! He failed to realize that he WORKED for us, and just like his reality show: the Apprentice, we said, YOU ARE FIRED!!!
However, this is NOT the “true” issue. The problem is GOOD men doing nothing. My bad, let me correct this: at the eleventh hour; they step in and with the attempt to thwart his plan. Remember, Monday, 4 January in Georgia when Vice President Pence stated: wait until Wednesday, they haven’t seen anything yet. And, when he makes this statement, I was immediately saddened, and thought, what does he mean by this? Remember, during this same time, he was still speaking the same message even leading people to believe that he was going to do what Trump was insisting: overturn the electoral votes outcome and install him as president.
Not until Mitch McConnell and Mike Pence gave their “heartfelt” speeches that morning signaled the President that they were NOT going through with his plan: re-certify him as the president. Remember, they didn’t have the power to overturn the electoral college votes; however, Trump tried to convince them to ignore history, forget that it’s never been done before . . . just do it: seize the moment. After their speeches is when Trump informed the crowd that they were not coming through for them. And, he says to them, the show must go on! with or without them . . . what happens next is history! Remember this day FOREVER!!!
I want you to hear me: these two individuals are not blameless; and neither are their HANDS clean! Moreover, it was their inexperience that rendered them powerless: you can’t outfox the FOX! Trump had a back-up plan, and they got caught with their pants down. Know this too, there are many more evil men that colluded with Trump even assisted with his EVIL plan: to render the people of the U.S. powerless, voiceless and freedomless.
Warning: It is NOT over! This time we thwarted his plan; but to him, a small delay, the attempt will happen again. Hear me when I say this: the ONLY thing that can prevent it from happening again is that GOOD men MUST do something: DO NOT ALLOW EVIL TO PREVAIL!!!
Cheryl Herth, Clarksville
