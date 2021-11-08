Like so many, I have mixed emotions about State Sen. Ron Grooms’ recent retirement.
I am saddened that Ron will no longer be representing our great community in Indianapolis but on a personal level I am beyond happy for Ron, his family and loved ones.
I will leave it to others to enumerate his years of service, his committee assignments and legislative accomplishments — all of which are important to note and remember — a truly wonderful legacy.
His work for posterity aside, I will simply miss knowing that if I need help in the here and now with an issue, a problem large or small, that Ron is only a phone call or text away.
For decades Ron has personified public service — representing us in public forums, city halls and the Statehouse. He was never afraid to take an unpopular stance, to buck the majority, so long as he thought it in our best interest.
More importantly he showed up at our local activities: festivals, graduations, memorials, weddings and funerals.
Always accessible. Always amiable. Always there for us, with us — a bit of the friendly, family pharmacist indelibly in his DNA — there to inspire confidence and trust.
That type of commitment, dedicated service, takes a toll on a person. I have seen its effects on others. I have felt its pull myself — sometimes uplifting, oft-times downward.
Perhaps that is why I was not surprised to hear that Sen. Grooms was ready to try retirement. Even our passions can exhaust us and Ron was passionate above all else about helping people.
Ron felt it was the right time to step away and as a constituent and colleague I trust he made the best decision he could for us — and of equal importance for himself.
So, please join me in wishing an “old war horse” some well-deserved rest and relaxation as he takes a step back from public life.
May he have many healthy years ahead to reflect back upon a job well done!
Al Knable, M.D.
New Albany City Council, At- Large
