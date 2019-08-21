Letter to the Editor

I want to thank Lindon Dodd for his recent article concerning the eight residents of Clark County jail who were chosen for the initial culinary class that has since begun. The incentive and the opportunities this class affords are only limited by the imaginations of the participants. We all make mistakes and need grace, so I’m more than pleased that Sheriff Noel has seen fit to extend that grace in the form of a basic skill like cooking. Great work and kudos to all involved.
— Anita Morrison, New Albany
