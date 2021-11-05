This is in response to Tom May’s Oct. 30, 2021, column, “What happens when morals and values are absent?”
When Mr. May talks about “when morals and values are absent,” he is referring to any moral system derived without Absolute Truth… and what is Absolute Truth to Mr. May?
It is the Divine Jesus Atonement Theology requiring you to repent of your “sins” and accept Jesus Christ as your personal savior. It is not Mr. May’s teaching of his belief in Biblical Absolute Truth that I have a problem with. It is his accusation that, if you do not accept his Biblical interpretation of Absolute Truth, you are automatically incapable of making moral judgments, leading to moral decay, incapable of virtue (living a life of high moral standards), and you become less than human…and my proof of this fallacy is simple: many “non-Absolute Truth” people live very moral and virtuous lives!
A 2020 Pew Survey found that 65% of Americans claim to be Christians. Therefore, since the other 35% do “not know Absolute Truth,” we know where ALL of our morals decay problems are coming from (LOL).
Wait a minute: not all of those Christians, such as my late (Sept. 12, in his sleep, at the age of 90) Spiritual/Moral teacher and friend, Bishop John Shelby Spong, accept Mr. May’s Biblical Interpretation of Absolute Truth so, there are probably many more moral decayed people in that 65%! Right and left, Black and White, day and night: Absolute Truth, Heaven: no Absolute Truth, Hell!
Many Conservative Christians, like Mr. May, choose to view morality this way, possibly due to their acceptance of Christian dualism: there is good (God), evil (Satan) and nothing in between.
“Good and evil are not fixed categories: they never have been. Contemporary moral standards must be hammered out in the juxtaposition between life-affirming moral principles and external situations.” (“Unbelievable,” Spong, pages 197, 201.) Along with these decisions, I’m including the title of my March 2021 letter as an added necessity: “Ethical systems (have been) historically based on three words: ‘do no harm.’”
“Freethought Today,” a newspaper publication of the Freedom from Religion Foundation, always has two full pages labeled, “BLACKCOLLAR CRIME”: documented news articles of probably Christian “Absolute Truth” Teachers, in positions of authority, that have participated in being arrested, charged, pleaded, convicted, removed, or resigned or have had civil lawsuits filed and settled, for “Absolute Truth” very immoral situations.
Obviously, believing and accepting “Absolute Truth” does not guarantee morality or virtue. However, once one does accept Absolute Truth, where are her or his answers to the complexity of moral issues? We’ve all heard it before: “All of the answers to life’s questions can be found in the Bible.” Right: which interpretation of the 1,500-40,000 different Biblical Interpretations that are available?
Mr. May’s answer? “The Christian’s answer to a culture with no virtue (not accepting “Absolute Truth”)? Speak the truth with love.” In other words, always proselytize with love and, if you have to proselytize, I could not agree more. But the practical question here is, how does one use “Absolute Truth” with love to deal with all of life’s complex moral dilemmas? Hopefully, in his future columns, Mr. May will be sharing this with us.
I appreciated Mr. May’s example of a pig’s kidney being used for a human organ transplant to show how moral issues can change over time. This is more proof of the difficulty we face with changing moral complexities, due to advances in science.
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
