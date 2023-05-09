I am writing this letter in response to Mr. Jamey Aebersold’s letter to the N&T on May 2 regarding gun control. Very seldom do I agree on anything he writes, but this time I am in total agreement.
He referenced our two senators for their lack of action in not supporting the banning of assault weapons. He left out the seven Republicans and two Democrats who are the elected officials from Indiana. They are now serving in the U.S. House of Representatives. A total of 11 who are doing nothing to help in the fight to outlaw assault weapons.
First, before continuing, I want to state that I am not anti-NRA nor anti-guns. I have several weapons myself, but not one assault weapon, nor will I ever have one. There are only two organizations that should have these weapons: the police and the military. NO civilians.
We all know that our elected officials will never ban assault weapons. Every time there is a mass shooting these people will come out talking about how something should be done. Then after the innocent have died and are buried they will stop talking and in a few weeks nothing will have been done.
I wonder if the NRA and the gun lobby has some effect on our elected officials for their lack of action regarding assault weapons! I give you the following narrative: On July 01,2023 all weapon manufactures, retail owners of gun shops, and individuals have 60 days to turn over all assault weapons to the U.S. government. They will then be reimbursed by the government.
On September 01, 2023, after the 60-day grace period, all those who are caught with these weapons, CEO/Pres. of the manufacturers, retail owners, and civilians, will be arrested, weapon/weapons destroyed, sent to jail for a minimum of one year, and fined $10,000.
I know that this is a pipe dream with no light at the end of the tunnel, but at least it is something to think about. On Saturday May 6, I heard on the TV that there was another mass shooting in Texas (eight dead and seven wounded). When will this massacre stop?
On the same news broadcast it was reported that our elected representatives were trying to come to an agreement regarding the debt ceiling. Maybe these airheads should be discussing the death ceiling.
To some degree their lack of doing nothing regarding banning the ownership of assault weapons is our own fault. We keep re-electing these same people.
Jim McCoskey
Clarksville
