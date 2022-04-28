Floyd Relay a family affair for all
As I think back on our Floyd County Relay For Life, this is what I see: my family, all in gear, usually working with the Luminaria or Survivor committee, and having fun TOGETHER, at our Relay event.
My very first year with Relay, as a Brownie troop leader, our little troop was asked to pour sand into the luminaria bags. We had never heard of this event before, no one I knew had endured cancer but I am all about teaching my children to serve others.
I came back the next year and my mother and I worked in accounting. My sister helped to start the first Floyd County Relay 27 years ago, and along with my other sister, we have volunteered yearly for many, many years with our children and grandchildren. It is a fun family affair of the heart.
We have had many teams through the years as family, survivors, caregivers, and businesses, school groups, and churches. I encourage you to take Relay for a test drive and bring along your family.
We have had a long and memorable journey with Relay and I wouldn't have it any other way. This year, we are full on the field but we are also streaming it on our facebook page for those who cannot make it in person. https://www.facebook.com/FloydRelay
Relay For Life is a walk but more importantly it is the best support group, friend circle, small group event, you will "never" want to be a part of, but when you do join us, you will never want to leave. It is just that important and wonderful in the journey of the caregiver and the survivors of cancer, of which I have been both.
I have to thank the men of Relay as well, three come to mind quickly, my husband for always supporting the cause, Lenne Kiethley and Mike Stollings for giving me a little shove to stand up and speak but most importantly for the big hugs while I was doing it through the tears.
My reason to Relay is both selfish and selfless. I hope that I will see you on May 20, 2022, at Scribner football field. Gates open at 5 p.m., Opening lap is at 7 p.m.
Beth Rodewig
Community Chair for Floyd County Relay For Life
Ed Clere cares, works hard, helps people
Thankfully, the problems of COVID lockdowns are behind us, but for me and a lot of other small business owners, it was a terrible time we will never forget. It was terrifying. Thanks to state Rep. Ed Clere, I was able to make it through and now my salon business is back on its feet and doing well.
In my small hair-styling business I have several great hairdressers who operate from my shop. I depend on them, they depend on me and we depend on our wonderful customers. But suddenly, because of COVID, we had no customers and no money coming in to support our business.
I won’t go into every detail, but because it was a very confusing time I contacted my state representative, Ed Clere, and he was a lifesaver. He gave me his personal phone number and he walked me through the confusing process of applying for the various programs that were available. When I ran into a problem, he made contacts on behalf of me and my employees and gave us good advice about how to handle things.
Fortunately, with many thanks to Ed, things worked out. And that’s why I want others to know what a great state representative we have in Ed Clere. Ed cares, is hardworking and will take the time to help people.
I hope you join me in voting for Ed Clere for state representative for House District 72. He is a good man.
Portia Quinkert
New Albany
