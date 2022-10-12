Justin Brown what Floyd County needs now
I have known Justin Brown for over 20 years and highly recommend him for the position of Floyd County Circuit Court Judge. Justin is exactly what Floyd County needs right now. He is a man of integrity, accountability, credibility, faith, and family. Justin volunteered to serve our country as a soldier, our state as an attorney with the Indiana Department of Child Services, and he has served Floyd County for nearly six years as a Deputy Prosecutor.
As a Floyd County resident and father of three, I am reassured as a parent knowing that someone with the character that Justin possesses is running for judge. We need a judge who will uphold the law without bias and who will fight to protect all Floyd County citizens. It is more important now than ever that we keep our community safe for the current generation and generations to come, and Justin Brown has proven his commitment to do just that! I look forward to seeing all of you at the polls and voting for Justin Brown as the next Floyd County Circuit Court Judge!
Lt. Col. Justin R. Harrington, USAF Retired
Floyds Knobs
Wiseheart has the knowledge, skills, abilities
I’ve had the wonderful opportunity to get to know Leeann Wiseheart through her position as victim advocate with the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office. LeeAnn displays exceptional interpersonal skills when working with the many members of our multidisciplinary team in making the best decisions for the children we serve. She has a positive outlook on life and sees the potential in everyone. LeeAnn attends conferences and meetings as part of continuing education in her field. I feel LeeAnn has the knowledge, skills, and abilities to continue to excel as a member of NAFC school board.
I fully support LeeAnn in her re-election efforts!
Cindi Wagner
Vevay
Wiseheart will make best decisions for kids
I am writing this letter about Leann Wiseheart and how much she means to me. I think she would be a great asset to be on the school board just because of all the positive things she does for kids.
She is always positive, she always cheers me on even when she hasn’t coached me in a long time. She was one of my first coaches in basketball when I was 10 years old and she was always positive and nice all the time. She has called me superstar ever since she has had me as an athlete and has never stopped supporting me!
She always cares about everyone and everything they do to support them! She is a great person to be around kids and is never negative at all. It doesn’t matter what comes up during the school year or not during the school year she will always support the kids and make the best decisions that will benefit the kids the most.
Alyssa Wheatley
Sellersburg
Barrera just 'wants to help others'
Recently my wife and I had the opportunity to have a conversation over coffee with Christian Barrera who is running for Clark County auditor. His life’s path is one of helping others, a passion he wishes to bring to the auditor’s office. Early on he served as an interpreter for his mother’s troubles navigating this country’s systems that pitted them against various legal issues.
Despite the obstacles, he followed the road to education and earned his college degrees. He encouraged and helped his brother do the same. I was struck with Christian’s thoughtfulness and sense of responsibility and fairness to others. He is a calm steady person that has added value to our country. His statement, “I just really want to help others,” is the epitome of public service. Let’s vote for Christian, driven primarily by the need to help others over the need to win.
Ive Meurer
Charlestown
