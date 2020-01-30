As an American patriot I feel the need to comment on at least one statement from the dozens I’ve heard during the impeachment trial in the Senate. I believe it was defense attorney Jay Sekulow who said after the American public see and hear all the facts they can vote their conscience in November. All the facts? How insulting is this with the Trump administration refusing to allow any documents to be released and or officials to testify in the House Impeachment hearings and the Senate trial. Americans know this is the procedure in China, Russia and North Korea. I honestly don’t think Americans feel our President should have 100 percent control of information concerning putting a hold on 400 million dollars approved by a bipartisan vote in congress to an allied in an active war with Russia.
The American public has the right to hear and see all information, with security clearance of course, and then we can vote our conscience, Mr Sekulow.
Dale Popp, Jeffersonville
