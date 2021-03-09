We’re approaching one year of COVID-19 in our lives. For Asians and Asian-Americans in the United States, COVID-19 has marked a chapter of terrifying racism and violence. In the past year, there have been 3,000 reported acts of violence in the United States against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islander (AAPI) populations (New York Times; nytimes.com/2021/02/26/nyregion/asian-hate-crimes-attacks-ny.html) ranging from slurs to violence.
Our political leaders have used xenophobic and racist terms for COVID-19, creating an increasingly hostile and terrifying climate for Asian-American and Pacific Islander populations across the country. The organization “Stop AAPI Hate” highlights that these acts of anti-Asian violence disproportionately target youth, the elderly, and women (stopaapihate.org). Their full report is sobering. What’s more, many incidents go unreported due to language barriers or fears of reporting to police.
National attention has focused on the increased anti-Asian harassment and violence in major metropolitan areas, including the San Francisco Bay Area and New York. However, this wave of anti-Asian harassment and violence is not just a big city problem. The Indiana Chapter of the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF) highlights how Asian-American Hoosiers have also suffered from racist attacks. For example, at a grocery store in Mooresville, Indiana, an Asian woman was subjected to racist slurs and verbal attacks by a shopper who blamed her for COVID-19. No one watching the incident said anything. Restaurant owners in Chesterton, Valparaiso, and Hammond have seen their businesses struggle due to xenophobic paranoia of catching COVID-19 from the food.
NAPAWF-Indiana has issued a call to Gov. Holcomb to address this surge of racism, xenophobia, and discrimination against Indiana’s Asian-American communities. They ask for a clear set of procedures and programs to facilitate incident reporting, as well as the creation of a statewide advisory committee on Asian American and Pacific Islander Affairs. You can read their full petition and sign it at napawf.org/indiana-anti-racism.
Beyond calling on Gov. Holcomb to help, what else can you do? Educate yourself on this issue. Call out your friends, co-workers, and family members when they make xenophobic comments or jokes. Get takeout from Asian-owned restaurants in your community and tip well. Call on your political leadership to do better. This means you, Rep. Hollingsworth, Sen. Young, and Sen. Braun; I’ve seen the comics you tweet, the polls you email, and the anti-China rhetoric you use in your speeches.
We need to do better, Hoosiers. It’s time to step up.
Kate Snyder, Ph.D
Charlestown
