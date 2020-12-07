First and most important, we continue to be open and serve the public at this challenging time. We observe our regular hours (Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.. to 4 p.m.) with special precautions to keep everyone safe — including wearing masks and social distancing.
You may have heard that on Nov. 18, 2020, the Redevelopment Commission of the City of Jeffersonville with a split vote exercised a clause in the rental agreement with the Museum whereby it can give a 180-day notice of lease termination. The stated purpose is to make the building available for a possible sale or transfer in the future.
So what will happen to the Museum? Our commitment is and continues to be to serve the Kentuckiana community through education on firefighting history and fire safety as well as by honoring firefighters for their courage, dedication, and sacrifice.
We are privileged to have a nationally known and highly regarded collection of vintage fire equipment dating back to 1756 and to welcome thousands of visitors each year from throughout this nation and other countries to marvel over its design and beauty. It’s right here — a national treasure.
We are privileged to have a volunteer board and volunteer guides and workers made up of active and retired firefighters, educators, historians, business leaders, pastors, and community leaders. They are from Jeffersonville, New Albany & Floyd County, Clarksville and Clark County, Louisville, Oldham County, Jackson County (IN), and Evansville.
We are privileged to have the wonderful support of families, individuals, businesses, foundations, fire departments, and government agencies and offices.
We are privileged to be a cultural centerpiece in Jeffersonville’s Arts and Cultural District, to have worked closely with the other players in this District and to have been a leader in starting the development of the area north of Court Avenue.
Our mission: To collect, preserve and display firefighting equipment in a museum of national significance for the education of schoolchildren and adults. We are dedicated to preserve, educate, inspire and celebrate firefighting in America.
We do not know exactly what the future will bring, and we are exploring options, but we are committed to serve. We appreciate our many supporters and visitors. Thank you!
The Vintage Fire Museum Board, Jeffersonville
