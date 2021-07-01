A person who wants to engage in honest, meaningful conversation should make an effort to verify facts, then talk to you rather than about you. Careless use of words, such as "must" instead of "may," can significantly change the intent and meaning of information, particularly in a piece of legislation.
My votes in the chamber of the House of Representatives result from a great deal of study, conversation with both proponents and opponents of bills, and strong consideration of the effects of the legislation on the people of Clark County. I build on relationships to advance good ideas and to defeat or amend those that need work. And when consensus cannot be reached, I try to maintain an environment of mutual respect and civility.
Rita Fleming, State Representative, District 71
