Thank you Mary Brewer for speaking out regarding vaccination passports. I agree and I'm not alone.
Requiring you to be vaccinated and carry a passport is like Hitler when he made the Jews be tattooed and wear the Star of David. Every year people die of pneumonia and the flu. No one requires you to get a pneumonia shot or a flu shot and the flu is very contagious.
We are not getting accurate figures from our local news regarding the ill effects of the COVID vaccine. What good is the original vaccine (not FDA approved) when now there is a new strain? Pharmaceutical $$$!
You don't require me to get shingles vaccination, pneumonia shot, seasonal flu shot, so why COVID. Let's not forget HIPPA policies. My body! My Choice!"
Vicky Habermel, New Albany
