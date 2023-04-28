Kids are freaking expensive.
I live in a dual-income household ruled by a jobless two-year-old and every single day I wonder how parents of multiple children, involved in every travel league and dance class imaginable swing it. I’ll be the first to admit, I tend to overdo it when it comes to my sweet, perfect angel baby. She has a thousand toys, yet plays with paper towel rolls and Amazon boxes with a joy I wish I could bottle. Her fashions, while mostly from Target, Walmart, and TJ Maxx…top notch. She is very aware of the impact fast fashion has on the environment so she does re-wear many of her pieces, but her stylist has been known to over-buy here and there.
All this to say, if you are reading this locally, we are extremely lucky to live in an area that has so many free activities and events that appeal to all ages. As I sort through Facebook events to source content for social media at work, every day there are a myriad of activities to teach, entertain, inspire, and move your body. On any given day you can do many if not all of those within walking distance of one another and with every member of your household.
As the school year is winding down and everyone is gearing up to enjoy the outdoors after our third faux winter and fourth spring taunting, here are just a few of the ways you can enjoy your neighborhood without taking out a loan.
One of my favorite events is the New Albany Parks Department Touch-a-Truck. The look that kids of all ages get when they are surrounded by what could be real-life Transformers for all they know, is priceless. It’s also an opportunity to gain a better understanding of the way public safety officers, heavy machine operators, and many more professions impact us and our community every day. You can touch all the trucks on May 13, from 10 a.m. – noon, with a new sensory half hour at 9:30 a.m., at the New Albany Fire Department Headquarters on Spring Street.
The Floyd County Library and Carnegie Center for Art & History are also at the top of my free fun for all list. The programming at both locations is extensive, so I recommend you check out their social media and websites, but what I can say is that if you can’t find something at each of these places every week, you’re missing out. You can walk into the Carnegie Center for free every single day (except Sunday and Monday because they’re closed) FOR FREE! You can see beautiful art, and learn about the impact and role of the Underground Railroad in New Albany and Lucy Higgs Nichols in one afternoon. Not to mention the many local history talks, jazz concerts, and art classes for every skill level. Both the Carnegie Center and Floyd County Library are part of the Fund for the Arts Cultural Pass which encourages families to participate in tons of free arts and cultural experiences across SoIN and Louisville every summer.
Now this next one can cost you nothing at all or your grocery budget for the week, but the Develop New Albany Farmers Market kicked off the summer season this past Saturday with perfect weather and even more perfect produce. For free. You can walk around City Square in the heart of downtown and see what local farmers and artisans alike have whipped up with love this season. If your budget for the day happens to have $8 in it, you can have the most amazing blackberry pie for breakfast while you walk around and check out the flowers, wellness aids, and handmade macramé. While you’re around downtown take a walk about, you might find a vintage boutique you’ve never visited or find out that the Wine Shop now opens at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and you need a mimosa. Downtown New Albany on a Saturday morning is your oyster.
My last recommendation may be obvious, but it bears a mention. We have really beautiful parks that cost absolutely nothing for your entire family to enjoy. You can take a walk or a bike ride clear down the Shoreline from New Albany to Louisville. You can play kickball and have a picnic with your kids at my favorite park, Sertoma. The newest addition to New Albany’s park system, Silver Creek Landing, is particularly special to me as it was my dad’s not-so-secret fishing spot. Having recently visited, it’s incredibly peaceful for being located right under the overpass to Providence Way. You can put your kayak on the rail down the steps to the water (which rises and falls as water does) and enjoy a peaceful day on the creek. It’s also a great place to meditate. The nature sounds seem almost like a track. Even if you just visit for a break during your lunch hour, you should check it out and connect to our unique urban nature a bit.
Kids are expensive. Life is expensive. Everything can really be a lot but I am very thankful to live in a nice place with all manner of ways to enjoy nature and culture and my community without it breaking the bank.
