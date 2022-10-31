Hello. It’s me again. Your friendly neighborhood Spider…no that’s not right.
I’m sure you’ve missed reading my punchy banter on all manner of real-life happenings just as much as I’ve missed writing them. I took a little time to refresh my mind and live in the moment. Well, and I have a toddler and a full-time job. If you know, you know.
During my sabbatical I kept a running list of all the things I wanted to talk to you about; motherhood, relationships with your parents as adults, the importance of intentional mentorships, the life lessons I learned from Pat Linck and Benita Romeo in the Mayor’s office, George Bush and Taylor Swift, really it’s a long very interesting list, and believe me we’ll get to all of it, but at the top of my mind right now is critical thinking.
As it turns out there are MANY definitions of critical thinking. I find that to be such a wild concept. Just so we’re all on the same page, I’m utilizing the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy (SEP) as my reference. The almost 1,600 entries contained in this online tool are curated and maintained by EXPERTS in their fields. While we all have diverse and valuable experience, these people are smarter than us on this topic, so I’ll be using their peer reviewed and date driven research as the cornerstone here. No offense.
My own understanding of critical thinking is looking at any given scenario and being able to pick out the pieces that look suspicious, removing them from the equation and arriving at a reasonable determination. For example, when I see someone post something on Facebook saying that if you don’t copy and paste this status by December 31 that Facebook will deactivate your account. It doesn’t seem like if a corporation as large as Facebook (META) wanted to communicate a policy change of that magnitude they would rely on word of mouth to ensure that the users of their platform were aware. They have my email address. They have my current location. They know what lipstick color I’m wearing right now. Doesn’t seem logical, I’ll pass on the share.
The SEP has a much more nuanced definition that boils down to a single, easy to understand concept that “critical thinking is careful goal-directed thinking” with the value of this very attainable skill being a net gain to both individuals and society as a whole. Dewey is quoted as saying that the practice of critical thinking “would make for individual happiness and the reduction of social waste”. Name me a person who wouldn’t be interested in personal happiness and the reduction of social waste. I’ll wait.
If the world were sunshine and rainbows we would all be able to agree that critical thinking is an important tool in the tool box of life. One we should sharpen regularly ourselves and ensure we are working with our children to learn, just as we do the ABC’s. Fortunately, or unfortunately if the process involves goal-directed thinking, we all have different goals.
This has never, maybe in my entire life, been made clearer than in the current race for New Albany-Floyd County school board. I don’t currently have kids in the school system, but I will soon enough. I myself am a product of this school system. I couldn’t tell you who was on the school board when I was in school, but I can tell you that I loved my time, teachers and even most of the administrators. They helped foster my love of community, learning and my critical thinking skills. I didn’t leave feeling indoctrinated, I left feeling loved, supported and somewhat prepared for the world ahead.
I’m sure she doesn’t remember this, but I’ll never forget the time in second grade when Mrs. Howard gave me detention for kicking a boy in the private parts. It was his fault, if I’m not thinking critically. I was laying on my stomach on the floor reading a book. I was kicking my legs above me and he walked over me. See his fault. Did I see him coming? I plead the fifth. Did he see me laying there? You bet he did. Mrs. Howard’s solution, we both got detention for not being mindful and I suppose causing bodily harm. He’s fine. He has kids now. Regardless of the outcome she taught us a lesson with words and actions that has clearly stuck with me. Mrs. Howard wasn’t the only teacher who helped guide me, there were many and I truly love and appreciate them all. I also respect them and their experience-based opinions.
I trusted those teachers then and I trust the teachers we have now. They’re not perfect, but they’re the ones in the schools every single day loving and pouring into our kids. They were the ones faced with a thousand critical decisions to make every day during the disastrous social experiment that was distance learning. I’ve read every candidate survey, looked at social media content and campaign websites. I’ve followed school board meetings in real-time thanks in large part to the NAFC Educator and I’ve listened to teachers. If I’m applying those valuable critical thinking skills here, it’s seemingly very easy to determine the statements and platforms that seem suspicious. The ones that use those terrifying, establish political platform buzzwords to distract you from the real duties and abilities of members of the school board.
Try something new, just this one time. I double dog dare you. When you go to vote, be mindful about your own biases, engage outside of your own silos in good faith, in the real world and on social media, reset the algorithm. Recognize your common patterns, determine what the question is that needs to be answered, what the goal is, list out the leading ideas, confer with experts, determine which of those seem out of place or suspicious and then test your theory. If it doesn’t work out, I will gladly refund you the money you spent reading this column.
