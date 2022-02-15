There was an awkward moment at my baby shower. Well, the first awkward moment was explaining to my grandmother that I was pregnant, but once we got through that, there was only one more awkward moment.
To provide a little context I was one of the roughly 3.6 million women who got pregnant during the height of the pandemic, with my first, and only child. While these last couple of years have been a wild ride for us all, experiencing pregnancy and preparing for parenthood when all the world was in chaos was umm…interesting.
Many of the traditions that come with welcoming a new human to the club were dramatically scaled back, if not eliminated entirely. My family and dearest friends were determined that despite all of the sadness in the world, we had good reason to celebrate, responsibly.
Having years of experience in planning events, it is possible I am not the easiest person to plan a party for. That notion didn’t deter my people from planning the most perfect day I could have ever imagined. So much attention was paid to ensuring that pretty much every person I’ve ever met was invited to safely celebrate me and Collins. Like many others since the onset of the pandemic, my friends perfected the drive-thru party for people to fly through, drop a gift and take a favor. Why on earth did we not think of drive-thru shindigs before?! Pure genius.
To add to the beauty of the day, and because a girl’s gotta eat, Jess and Kendra invited my absolute closest family and friends to a delicious home-cooked dinner of my favorite foods by my aunt and cousins. When they asked me for that VIP list, it was tough. I love a lot of people. LOVE. I also hate leaving people out of the fun. When it came down to it, these are the ladies that know where the (completely hypothetical) bodies are buried. Everything I know about being a woman, a mother and just a good human in general I learned from the people on that list.
While we enjoyed my favorite aunt’s sweet potatoes and my cousin’s seven-layer salad, my family and friends went around the room and told stories of how we met, what they cherished most about our relationship and what they hope to teach Collins. I understand that sounds lovely. Why in the world would anyone call something that beautiful awkward?
At a certain point in each of their stories, almost every single one of them included the story of how long we’ve been “best friends.” It became a running joke as each guest would just stare me down while letting the rest of the room know that they were indeed, my best friend. There were lots of tears and even more laughs.
To this day, I don’t think I have ever felt more loved in my entire life. This is not a story about how great I am, despite the way it sounds. These people love me and showed it because I make sure they know how much I love them. I say it often. One could (wrongly) argue too often. If I love you, you know it.
How does the father of a generation, Bob Saget, play into this lesson, you ask? Like many others, I read so many tributes following his recent passing and it reminded me of my shower.
Every friend of Danny Tanner said the exact same thing. He never left anyone wondering how he felt about them. He ended every conversation with “I love you.” If he loved you, you knew it. Oddly enough, I felt like he loved and wanted the best for me after every episode of Full House. While his time may have been shorter than expected, nothing but love was left in the wake.
What I learned from my best friends and Bob Saget is that love will always be returned. We don’t know how long we have with anyone but we have complete control over the amount of love we spend on them.
And look, we’ve all spent a little love in all the wrong places before, and I know I’ve been burnt, but giving your love to those who truly deserve it, and even those who don’t, will fill your life with more than money or possessions ever could.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.