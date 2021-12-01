Virgil Abloh passed away recently. You may never have heard that name before, but for many in my generation, he set the standard for cool.
A next level artist and clothing designer, Virgil was the very first Black artistic director of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton. As happens when someone, famous or not, passes away, people are sharing their stories of the impact that Virgil had on their lives. As all of his peers and friends have taken to social media to share their experiences, it dawned on me that he has impacted my life as well by way of representation.
The world is changing at a break-neck pace. The evolution of political correctness, gender, equality and power dynamics can be A LOT to process. For some, it may even seem at times like an attack on what you grew up believing. Change is uncomfortable at best and adapting to a space outside your comfort zone can be difficult. But what happens when we tune out all of the rhetoric and focus on the core of these societal shifts? What if we have more in common than we really know?
I never met Virgil. I don’t own any of his pieces, not even the IKEA rug that I should have bought the day it dropped. I’ve followed his career as a lover of art and pop culture, and my duty as a millennial. He had wealth and fame that I know nothing about. He was a world-renowned artist and DJ, jet-setting from Paris to New York, and here I sit in New Albany, Indiana, I can’t draw a circle to save my life and my DJing skills are limited to some pretty banging Spotify playlists, all of which all contain Dolly Parton’s Mule Skinner Blues and at least one Cardi B song.
However, Virgil and I were both the first Black people to do something impactful. He was the first Black man to lead a major fashion house, I was the first Black woman to lead my hometown festival (one of the biggest in the state). While I can’t speak for him, I know how it feels to represent something that means so much more than what it appears to be. While every accomplishment he made wasn’t because he was Black, him being Black and being the first means something to people who look like him. Having a tangible role model is important. Hope, hard work and a plan of action will always get the job done, but seeing someone like you who has already crossed the finish line might be just what someone needs to keep going.
Representation is valuable and not just based on the color of your skin but on so many other factors. Think about what it means to be the first person in your family to graduate from high school or college, or purchase a home. You are representing an ideal that is now more attainable simply because you’ve done it! In a world full of sickness and sadness it is important to celebrate the wins for those who are blazing a path for someone to follow. If that maverick happens to be Black, a woman or the youngest, celebrate more. The more firsts we get out of the way, the further we get from the uncomfortable (for some) evolution, or reckoning, we are faced with at present.
I hope that you will leave this quick read and think about what you represent and who might feel more empowered because of you. While it is very likely someone close to you like a child, student or co-worker, it could also be someone you’ve never met in person. The way you live and the path you’ve laid could be just the spark they need to do great things.
While we often wait until it’s too late to eulogize our own lanterns in the dark, shoot yours a text after you read this and give them their flowers while they can still smell them.
Courtney Lewis is a Southern Indiana resident who works for the New Albany Housing Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.