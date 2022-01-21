This column has taken a lot of very sharp turns in my head.
Initially it was going to be my take on any manner of things in my worldview from politics to education and other relevant social topics. After some internal review, I decided that could get a tad divisive a little too quickly for my taste and in reality, that just doesn’t represent where I am in my life right now. Which then begged the question “Where am I”? What topics bring me the most joy and align with my skill set?
I love to love and show the people I love just how much they mean to me. Then I got to thinking that my love for any manner of people really limits my audience to me and my loves. What might work though is sharing the lessons I have learned from these (mostly) very lovely humans in an effort to hopefully find more connections with them and you. I truly believe that we have far more in common than what divides us. I hope that is what anyone who comes across this column sits with.
And now I bring you, life lessons from my cool aunt, Marcia Booker.
My nephew, Cinco, as I affectionally refer to him, has recently taken to telling me that I’m a cool aunt. I mean I already knew that, but something about him saying it makes me feel like I’ve made it. It got me to thinking about where I learned my cool aunt skills. There is only one answer. Marcia (Lewis) Booker. I feel like I need to include a disclaimer that my Aunt Marcia and the editor of this paper share a mutual love that runs deep, but in no way was I coerced into her being the subject.
Very few people in the world (or at least in my world) always know the right answer. As I type this I understand that I will certainly live to regret saying that, but in my 36 years there has yet to be a problem my Aunt Marcia hasn’t been able to solve. Her resolutions have often come in the form of old school tough love, but have gotten the job done nonetheless. Her advice certainly never comes in the form of lip service. She is not one to tell you what you want to hear. What is always clear at the end of any kitchen sitting session with her is that you know she loves you and she’s on your side. She wants what is best for you, even when she knows you aren’t going to heed her warnings, in which case she’ll hit you with an “It is what it is”. I can hear her voice in my head saying those exact word right now. I know anytime I need her, as with the rest of my cousins, she will be there. Call, text or pop up, she will sit and listen to you for as long as you need. If you’re smart you know to drop by right around supper time.
The lesson I’ve learned more than anything else from Aunt Marcia is you have to practice what you preach. Your actions are your character. She practices her character in all manners of her life, especially where it comes to her family. She’s not going to tell you to do one thing and then do the exact opposite. Her wisdom isn’t reserved for others, but herself as well. Right is right and wrong is wrong, and trust me when I say, she’ll let you know which is which.
This is also true for her faith. While some people are faithful for show, my aunt’s existence is rooted in faith. Looking back on the days and weeks following my cousin Kimberly, Aunt Marcia’s daughter, being called home, I am truly amazed at her strength. I can’t count the number of people who asked me how she was so strong. Through all the activities that go along with such a situation, she was on her feet comforting Kimberly’s friends and co-workers, letting them know that everything would be ok. When you would ask her how she was or if she needed anything, she would tell you she would be alight. If you ask her how she was able to be so graceful in the face of such a tragic time, she’ll tell you it’s because of God’s grace. She is trusts that He has a plan and our time with Kimberly had come to an end because he needed her more. Through the loss of parents, siblings and friends she has always remained rooted in her faith. That is a lesson she shows us more than she could ever tell.
I have learned so much more than I could ever put into words. I have learned that if I don’t know who I am others will define me. I’ve learned to give the same grace we hope to receive. She’s taught me the importance of checking in on people, even if just to say hello, so they know they have someone and they are loved. She’s told me no fewer than a hundred times how to make her homemade yeast rolls, taught me how to cheat at card games and laugh at every opportunity possible. I hope to pass on her lessons to my own nieces and nephews and to steward the cool aunt genes I’ve been entrusted with by the best to ever do it.
Courtney Lewis is a Southern Indiana resident who works for the New Albany Housing Authority.
