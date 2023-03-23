I’m really into this social media trend of de-influencing. It is probably more along the lines of re-influencing, but I’m hooked nonetheless.
The basic premise is providing significantly more cost-effective, drugstore alternatives to high-end, and high-dollar, skincare and beauty products. Instead of the $92 per ounce jar of La Mer moisturizer cream, you can get the Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream for $9 per ounce. According to the many de-influencers I’ve researched in depth, they work just the same.
This notion has led me to wonder what else I could be de-influenced from. Are there things in my personal and professional life that could use a well-thought-out and much-needed downgrade?
Almost every day I chat with my friend Dave about deep life stuff. We regularly talk a good deal about the things we take on that don’t matter to us, or indeed provide a minimum amount of benefit to our daily lives. To give a little context here, I tend to care A LOT, about everything, basically all the time. It’s hard not to.
Frankly, I’m envious of people who go about their day without a literal care in the world while I’m over here with my cares, their cares, and your cares too. I am giddy at the idea of positive impact, most often without consideration of the personal toll the work required will have on my spirit. That seems the place where a bit of re-influencing could do me some good.
I still want to care about important things. I just want to not feel compelled to contribute to the solution. I feel a pull deep in my belly even typing out those words. I want someone to be able to tell me about a problem or a messy process and my brain not immediately get to work doing a SWOT analysis of the situation and playing out the potential scenarios to resolve the situation or maximize efficiency.
I have been re-evaluating my personal value system for a purge, thanks in part to my most recent Leadership Southern Indiana class, led by Anne Garnder Darku.
My classmates and I spent the afternoon digging a little deeper than I think any of us anticipated for a Tuesday. We laid on the couch, so to speak, and recognized deeply held beliefs and emotions that were at the core of our decision-making process as leaders in our respective fields. (If any of you happen to be reading this, thanks a lot for sharing. It wasn’t easy for me, and I’m sure it wasn’t for you either.)
Sorting through the WHY as a function for improving the HOW has helped me to grow. During a value assessment exercise, I realized my three core values. I am applying this new set of tools to my life every single day. I have started to make a habit of taking those core values into account, not only in my actions but in my thought process as well. And not just at work, but at home, too.
When presented with options I take a pause and bring that value set to the front of my mind, then score the choices presented to me based entirely on what aligns most closely with my values. Could I use this little annoyance as an opportunity to argue with my partner, sure, I could do that, but how does that align with my values? Oh, it doesn’t (to no man’s surprise) then I’ll expend that energy on something more in line with who and how I want to be.
It isn’t easy, but it has proven to be worth it so far. I’m sure it’s foolproof, but we’re humans and we’re not going to get it right every time, but this method does seem to stack the deck in favor of personal success.
I challenge you to sit down and think about your value system. Be honest with yourself free from judgment.
Do you value beauty or money? That’s OK! Start to de-influence yourself from the things that take you further from your core.
I know all too well how difficult it is to focus with the myriad distractions that exist in our world today, but I can promise you it’s worth it. Follow, comment, and share for more tips and tricks.
