I have never felt particularly unsafe at work.
My very first job was babysitting. I built up a substantial client list well into my early twenties. Before I could even drive my mom would drop me off and pick me up from homes, pre-Ring doorbell cameras and cell phones. I played board games with them, ordered pizza, and put to bed kids, in many cases not much younger than me. Just 13-year-old me and 8-year-olds. What could possibly go wrong?! (Spoiler alert, miraculously nothing really ever did. Except for that one time, but Gabby was fine and her arm was already broken before the car hit us.)
My first job with a boss that wasn’t a tiny tot came when I was 15 working at Tumbleweed in the River Falls Mall food court. Glory days. I was 15 working with mostly seniors in high school and “real adults”. I loved it. I was rich, making probably $6 an hour for MAYBE fifteen hours a week at the mall. It was a very magical time I’m convinced will never exist again. There was drama, but never danger.
My first “big girl job” was at this very newspaper. I started working in the Jeffersonville office of the then Evening News in circulation. I would come in the evenings and very early on weekend mornings for a couple of hours and sit by the phone in case someone called because they hadn’t received their paper. I would then dispatch someone to drop them a paper. For much of the time I was all by myself in the building. While the occasional press operator would startle me, I was never fearful of going to work.
After several years and many different positions between the Evening News and New Albany Tribune, I started working for the City of New Albany under Mayor Doug England in the City-County Building. For the first few years of my career with the City I worked in the Municipal Utilities office just after sewer billing was brought back in-house after having that service provided by the water company for some time. Not long after there was also a substantial rate increase to get some work done to come back into compliance. Twenty-two-year-old me was answering the phone and explaining to citizens the ins and outs of what was happening. People were really, really mad. They didn’t understand. They called and yelled. They came in and were nasty.
I worked in the City-County Building for twelve years and I felt truly unsafe two times. One of those times a lady threw a coffee mug that held pens toward me. I pressed the panic button that had been installed in the more high-risk offices and no one came. I will note that once it was clear that no one was coming, and the woman didn’t plan on leaving, my co-workers called security and the person who was responsible for dispatching the panic button calls was suspended. I’m fine, the pen mug was fine, it’s fine.
After leaving the City I went to the Louisville Metro Housing Authority which had a pretty high level of security and I didn’t even think to worry about my safety. The same can be said for my return to NA at the New Albany Housing Authority, I’m home, I’m safe.
But am I? Are you safe? People going to work Monday at Old National Bank didn’t think they were in danger. While I’m sure police officers go to work with a different idea of what a normal day will be, it can’t be this. Who would sign up for that job? There is an example of gun violence destroying lives in a workplace similar to all of the places I’ve worked. In homes with small children, malls, in government buildings, all here in America. The land of thoughts, prayers, and the Second Amendment above all else. I know I sound like a broken record but until we hold our lawmakers to their word of being pro-life, Monday’s tragedy is yesterday’s news and so too will the next one be.
