You are going to read so many versions of this same opinion. You’ve likely read hundreds already.
I was fully prepared and excited to write an entirely different column. I hope to be in the headspace to share that story with you soon. However, I was shook to my core, once more in the most recent dereliction of our duty as protectors of our tiniest, most defenseless humans YET AGAIN due to gun violence. YET AGAIN.
It took only 14 minutes after 911 was called for first responders to arrive at the scene of the latest school mass murder. In that time three 9-YEAR-OLDS were murdered.
When I was 9 I was in Mrs. Shireman’s fourth-grade class at Slate Run. My first year in the big kids' hallway. I remember one day Mrs. Shireman turned off all the lights in our classroom and told us to sit really still and close our eyes so we could feel the rotation of the Earth. In retrospect, she probably needed a break, but good for her tricking us!
When I was 9 years old I lived on Oak Street in a neighborhood full of my friends. My brother, sister, and I would play outside with Laura and Aubree, Dana and Leah, Dasha, Melody and Kristie, and my best friend George. I was very concerned with learning all the lyrics to TLC and SWV songs to sing in the back of Leah’s dad Erni’s truck in the evenings while we waited on George’s dad to come around with the ice cream truck.
What is your 9-year-old worried about today? Are they learning where to hide in school in the event that their school is next? What is my sweet, perfect, funny Birdie going to worry about when she’s 9? Will I need to get her a bulletproof backpack to carry her Llama Llama books to and from school? Will I have to figure out a way to homeschool her to avoid crippling anxiety for both of us?
This mostly preventable disease is creeping closer and closer to home. What are we doing, Bulldogs, Red Devils, Pioneers, Generals, and Tigers and Gators and Highlanders and Hoosiers? How are we rallying around our kids to keep them safe and support them before this literally hits home?
I am not suggesting we increase the burden on already overwhelmed, under-supported, and under-resourced educators. We have seen teachers at many of these massacres step into the line of fire and sacrifice their own lives to keep children safe and we can’t even have enough respect for them to buy all the pencils and markers they need, so no, I don’t believe giving them firearm is the answer. They didn’t sign up to make $40,000 a year, work a part-time job bartending just so they can pay the rent AND buy off-brand cereal this month, and field your emails because Timmy got a B on his spelling test all the while hoping and praying that they don’t have to serve as the next non-bulletproof vest for kids they too love.
I am mad and I’m scared. At the risk of fear-mongering, which I loathe, you should be too. For far too long we have been at the mercy of the people in this country we elect to do business in our best interest. This isn’t their fault any more than it is our own. We keep going to the circus confused as to why clowns are running the show. Wake up, America. You’re in trouble, girl.
