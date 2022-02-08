I am a proud graduate of New Albany High School. While I don’t remember much from those days, twenty-ish years ago, one thing that has always stuck with me are Mr. Steve Sipes daily motivational announcements.
Every single day, not long after the bell would ring, teachers would herd us to our seats just in time for the PA to crackle to life. The illustrious voice of Mr. Sipes would remind us of the day’s happenings and the theme for that week’s basketball game. Then he would leave us with what at the time felt like a warning… “Do the right thing”.
As seniors in high school it was literally laughable. We would regularly tell one another to do the right thing, while we were in fact doing the wrong things. Our valedictorian even included it in his commencement speech so we could all have one last laugh at poor, well intentioned Mr. Sipes expense on our way out. But, as an adult it lingers. Well played.
It dawned on me recently that he never told us what the “right” thing was. Occasionally there was a nudge down the path of enlightenment. Reminders about being safe and careful leaving campus for lunch and something about walking and quacking like a duck, but otherwise we were left to our own interpretation of right. It was left entirely up to us as teenagers to decide which road to take. Bold move, Mr. Sipes.
I watched a video on Facebook a couple years ago where an FBI agent talked about the most impactful take away from her time working in counterterrorism. She summed it up by saying that she learned that everyone feels like they’re doing the right thing. The “good guys” and the “bad guys” have a deep conviction of cause rooted in righteousness. I don’t recall a time in my life where that notion has rung truer. We all feel as though our opinions and decisions are right and can list out the justifications like a grocery list. While Mr. Sipes left that part of the lesson out, I imagine it was his hope that we would add the discernment skill set to our toolbox, building on what he taught us.
Thanks in part to Mr. Sipes, I TRY to be mindful of the power I wield in my decision making especially when the choices I make affect those closest to me. I make every effort to do the right thing for the right reasons. I don’t want to oversimplify the lessons I took away from my time with Mr. Sipes and the many caring, talented, passionate educators at New Albany High School. Outside of the standard curriculum, I learned the power having just a little bit of grace goes a long way, I learned that what you sound like on the radio is what you really sound like, and I learned that an entire lunch period of “Who Let the Dogs Out” is too much.
As an adult, few things have changed. We may not have a principal telling us to do the right thing every morning, but it is understood that we are responsible for doing what is right. Making the right choice is part of the social contract we signed by virtue of being a member of our individual communities. Be it the workplace or home, when making any of the thousand decisions we have to make throughout the day, we have two choices to make, right or wrong. While we may understand the varied outcomes based on experience, often times it’s a shot in the dark if the right choice will net a positive outcome. And sometimes it isn’t. What is right doesn’t always win but that shouldn’t deter you from continuing to do the right thing. I feel certain that was part of the lesson Mr. Sipes was trying to teach us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.