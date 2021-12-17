A toy is never truly happy unless it is loved by a child.” — From the animated “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”
Ho-ho-ho boys and girls of all ages. Your Christmas reporter on the street, Scoop “Santa’s Little Helper” Dodd just snagged an interview by the horns. When I say horns, I mean antlers. Antlers and Christmas can only mean one thing: a successful trophy hunt!
I got an exclusive interview with Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer. It’s all on tape; listen.
Lindon Dodd — “Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, had a very shiny …”
Rudolph — “Please, don’t!”
Lindon Dodd — Sorry, buddy, I am just in the holiday spirit.”
Rudolph — “Buddy is a stupid elf!”
Lindon Dodd — “Are you ready for the big day?”
Rudolph — “You mean the first day of mating season?”
Lindon Dodd — “I mean Christmas and deck the halls and all that stuff! Think of all the frequent flyer miles?”
Rudolph — “Seriously, you do this every week?”
Lindon Dodd — My biggest curiosity is reindeer games. Do you and the gang really play them?”
Rudolph — “363 days a year.”
Lindon Dodd — (quizzically) – 363?
Rudolph — “Yes, Einstein; Christmas and the first day of mating season!”
Lindon Dodd — What games do you play?”
Rudolph — The normal ones: Pin the Beard on Santa, Whack-A-Elf, Tic-Tac-Doe, and Spin The Buck.”
Lindon Dodd — “Man, that nose thing has really made you famous and well-loved by all the kids. I mean you are like a gigantic firefly!”
Rudolph — “You do realize for me to be a firefly I would have to have my head up my..”
Lindon Dodd (interrupting abruptly) — “Let's change the subject a little bit. Are you romancing any of the other Santa’s reindeer?”
Rudolph- (Melodically) — “You know Prancer, and Dancer, and Donner and Blitzen, Comet and…..”
Lindon Dodd — I must say you do get around Rudy Tootie. How does a reindeer get ready for the trip around the globe?”
Rudolph — For their most past there is a lot of jockeying for position.”
Lindon Dodd — “Is it really that important?”
Rudolph — “Are you kidding? Santa makes house calls, but no restroom break stops. You don’t want to be last deer in the formation on an uphill swing when Cupid lets it fly!”
Lindon Dodd — “Do you wear diapers on the trip?”
Rudolph — “Depends.”
Lindon Dodd — “I guess you nosed them out for lead reindeer again this year, ha-ha!”
Rudolph — “Boy, you are so original. Next I suppose you will ask about how foggy it was on that Christmas Eve.”
Lindon Dodd — “Nope, nope, er, (muttering to himself) scratch out question number 10). Say Ru-Ru. It seems like you have been at this for a long time. How old are you in human years?”
Rudolph — “83 Deer Seasons.”
Lindon Dodd — “Do reindeer really know how to fly?”
Rudolph — “Goodness, I hope your editor reads this before publishing it. You have more cliches than Grandma Moses.”
Lindon Dodd — To rap us this interview, what does Rudolph want for Christmas; Joy for all the boys and girls, peace on earth goodwill towards men, love in the hearts of all who believe in and celebrate Christmas?”
Rudolph — “A new media relations guy!! Who agreed to make me sit down with this schmuck of an inter….”
Lindon Dodd (interrupting) — “There you have it, a Scoop Dodd Christmas interview sharing all the love, wealth, and charm of the universally beloved Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer!”
“Ha-ha-ha and Merry Christmas.” I thought I would just kind of take a week and have a little fun with all of you. Hopefully I brought just a modicum of Christmas cheer to your lives.
I only have a column because of my friends who read it regularly. It’s you whom I strive to relate to, laugh and cry with, and celebrate when life is good. And even though we have all had some real tough and trying times: life is always good.
Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year from Rhonda, Cameron, and me!
