“This is the last time anyone will ever throw you a party for quitting!” — Anonymous
It is supposed to be a major life event for me. A day like this is one you never even dare enough to dream will be here. Donald Trump would certainly refer to it as huuuuuuggggeeee!
Yet to me it is so anticlimactic. I am retiring from my position at the courthouse. I will wake up next Thursday morning and absolutely nobody will be expecting me to report in that day. Ambivalence seems to be the order of the day for me. Giving up a rather ample weekly income. Leaving behind some of the best friends in my life whom I will never again see on a daily basis.
I can sleep as late as I wish next Thursday morning! I can do-nothing all day Thursday. Some of the soon to be former co-workers might allege that is not too much different from next Wednesday.
I suspect I will be finding some new hopefully part-time position to spend some of the time. I need stimulation, social interaction, and some extra golf money.
So, I’m about to embark on a total 3-month sabbatical of life.
Extensive writing and the podcast will certainly fill more of my time. I have traveled the country and the globe for much of my life. I have no burning desire to travel but with the right companion would still enjoy it.
Every day will be like the first day of a never-ending vacation or a Saturday morning. I am most glad for my good health. I suspect a new person in my life will play a substantial role in the retirement-enjoying life venture. Having someone whose hand to hold while hiking the path of life is really nice!
I try so much in my daily life’s philosophy to not look back very often. Stalking the past is as fruitless an endeavor as chasing the future. I think the most important part of the rest of my life is endeavoring to live in the ever fleeting moment. Yet with people I have always had a very hard time in letting go. Both the cherished and the most abominable of memories can be equally as emotionally draining.
I just want to bank on my life’s experiences and accompanying knowledge and wisdom of life keeping me properly grounded. One of my lifelong-held philosophies is simply: If your problems can be solved with money; you really have no problems.
And at long last I want to actually begin the typing of my memoirs for my son to be published and read upon my death. I want to be as painfully honest for my son as I can without being hurtful or damaging to anyone else. It took me 65 years to live it — I hope I have enough years left to recount all the years.
It is what it is. A new life begins for me on Wednesday of the coming week. I still hope to hit the lottery, my ultimate retirement planning! We will experience this journey together in some ways as I tend to write about my life.
Funny though — since I will undoubtably die at some time — I will never be able to literally write the ending!
Farewell To A Near Friend
Melissa Smith was the Director of the American Conservatory Theater. She was intelligent. She was as well articulate, talented, and considered at the top of her craft on a worldwide basis, at least everywhere in the world that appreciated culture and the arts.
I am sure she has been interviewed and featured in articles in the finest newspapers and magazine publishing venues by hordes of professional writers. The week I had a ZOOM interview with her she was basking in the glow of having acted in a part in Nomadland — the film that had just been honored with an Oscar for Best Picture.
Yet somehow with her very busy calendar she agreed to sit for an hour with a smalltown newspaper columnist to do a life profile. I found out only the day after that she was experiencing a major health issue. It certainly never showed any signs during our extensive and lively interview.
I was informed this past week she had passed. I relayed to her brother-in-law David Mosley that somehow after spending an hour with Melissa over a computer screen I felt as though we had been friends for some time. That was certainly the magic of her and not me.
“Thespian-teacher on the big screen” the column we did together is well worth a read. Not because I wrote it — but because of a very distinguished, accomplished, and most gracious of person who took time to tell her fascinating life story to the people of southern Indiana.
I guess in the scheme of life we were simply ships passing — but she was certainly a grand and elegant ocean liner.
