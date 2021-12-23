“What kind of Christmas present would Jesus ask Santa for?” — Salman Rushdie
OK, officially the best Christmas of my life. Obviously risking exaggerated hyperbole, I just feel this to be true. Anyway, I thought I would share with you some updated Christmas carols.
Please feel free to loudly sing-along just like you do in church when you drown out the choir with flat and sharp notes sung with total conviction.
Omicron, Oh Omicron
(To the tune of Old Christmas Tree)
Oh, Omicron, Oh Omicron
You are so madly incessant
Oh Omicron, Oh, Omicron
Your appeal is effervescent
Spreading ‘round, both night and day
Don’t know tomorrow. What they’ll say
Oh, Omicron, Oh Omicron
Please don’t leave me a present!
Grandma Got Run Over by A Dump Truck
co-written by Rhonda Stearman Kelley
(To the tune of Grandma Got Run Over by A Reindeer)
(chorus) Grandma got run over by a dump truck
Driving from our house on Christmas Eve
You may say there are so such things as Road Closed signs
As for me and grandpa, we believe
(Verse) She left home in search of Olde Towne
A dozen eggs for her new nog,
Hit a sinkhole and fell straight down
Knocked old grandma out just like a log
(chorus)
(Verse) Snow was falling, twas” sleeting badly
Ground barely covered, just her luck
But it ended much too sadly
‘Neath the wheels of a loaded big dump truck
(chorus)
I will never take that route again
The corner of Maple and of Meigs
Be it snow, or sleet or raining
Forever from now on that grandma’s digs
(Chorus)
The Little Trumper Boy
(To the tune of The Little Drummer Boy)
Run, they told me
Trump-trump-a-trump-trump!
You can beat Joey
Trump-trump-a-trump trump
A resurrection
Trump-trump-a-trump trump
No insurrection
Trump-trump-a-trump-trump
Trump-a-trump-trump
Trump-a-trump trump!
This time it’s just me
Trump-trump-a-trump trump
No freakin’ GOP!
Trump-trump-a-trump trump
I’ll have no VP
Trump-trump-a-trump trump
It’s just I and me
Trump-trump-a-trump trump
Trump-a-trump trump
Trump-a-trump trump
Just me and my Trump……
“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”
(To the tune of I’ll Be Home for Christmas)
I’ll be home for Christmas, Fauci says I can
Please don’t ask. Just wear your mask
Sitting six feet from the tree
Christmas Day after will find us
In our own self-imposed quarantine
I’ll be home for Christmas
Carrying my can of Listerine
I’ll be home for Christmas
Just stopped by my bank
I will go, but won’t have dough
I Just filled up the tank!
Couldn’t bring my presents
Back ordered now since June
I’ll be home for Christmas
With traffic it won’t be soon!
