It is a gray day amid a gray week in what has become a gray winter. Just a few days ago, the monotony of it all broke for a single Sunday, and with temperatures in the 50s and a bright sun radiant in a blue sky, I walked and walked until I could walk no more.
By evening, clouds rolled in and a filmy gloom took over. On the day I write this, a heavy February blanket of gray covers us for the rest of the week, with intermittent periods of rain then ice, then snow; tonight’s forecast calls for near-record lows. To think, a few days ago, we had thick fog and April-soft mud.
Don’t get me wrong, the dearth of snow and long-lasting Arctic cold this winter agrees with me, despite the worse-than-usual hassle of an active flu season. A scud of snow is enough to satisfy me now, and sharp deep drifts and icy roads make me more nervous than enthused. My cold feet and cracked fingertips have taken the child out of me, I suppose, yet I have no interest in sandals and shuffleboard every day of the year, either.
There is a very real medical condition named for the depression and despondency that hits so many people this time of year. Luckily, I don’t suffer from what has become known as “seasonal affective disorder” or SAD, but I do know a few people who struggle with it. I often enjoy watching the rain or snow through my big window, quite content that like most others with English blood in their veins, a bit of “tipping down” makes for a cozy day with a book. There are few pleasures greater for me than to be propped in a warm corner, wool socks on my feet, the glow of a lamp illuminating the pages as snow blows horizontally through the trees outside.
But I can stand only so much of that good thing, and February, despite it being our shortest month, sure seems like the longest for me. I recall saying that at dinner with friends about a year ago, and one of them replied, “Well, I think you’re just getting old, Mike.” My bunion may agree, but actually, SAD affects many more young people — and women — than the aged and men, so I feel somewhat immune as long as I can get out of the house when I need to.
“I think just about everyone has a touch of seasonal affective disorder,” my personal physician, Dr. Thomas Nicholas, tells me. “It’s in our blood chemistries. Some people can fight it off, but others can’t and need to seek help.”
Doc does suggest that I take a little Vitamin D through the winter to help my body adjust to not being outside in the sunshine nearly as much, but for those who truly have SAD, a few thousand units of a supplement won’t go very far. I have wondered, by the way, what Vitamin D actually is, not just how we naturally get it. Doc is going to love the science part of this: The stuff in those D3 capsules is “cholecalciferol” and vitamin manufacturers supposedly obtain it from the fat of lamb’s wool: lanolin.
According to helpguide.org, an excellent online mental health publication, SAD can “…affect your mood, sleep, appetite, and energy levels,” and seriously touches about 1-2 percent of the population (what we might refer to as the “winter blues” affects a good many more). It is most common in people who live at least 30 degrees north or south of the Equator, so perhaps a bit of beach time can be part of the cure.
SAD is clearly caused by changes in the amount of time we spend in the darkness of the winter months — our circadian rhythms short-circuit a bit — and our bodies produce more melatonin, which makes us groggy. The body also puts out less serotonin, a “neurotransmitter,” and that, too, affects our mood. As a result, people who have SAD suffer from, among other things, aches and pains, appetite and mood swings, fatigue, trouble concentrating, and feelings of sadness and hopelessness. It is a real medical condition, and those who suspect they suffer from it need to get medical treatment.
Those depressing symptoms can be dealt with, and fortunately, many of them can be treated for little cost. We may not be able to get as much sunshine as we’d like this time of the year, but two types of natural light simulators are available, and most who use them find them helpful. Regular exercise, which I failed to add to my New Year’s resolution list, can also help with SAD, as can simply reaching out to family and friends — those who cheer you up anyway. Your diet can affect SAD; eat more brown rice and grains, bananas and oatmeal, the site recommends. Trying to avoid stress helps, too, but that may be the most difficult task of all. Of course, medication is also available.
It is my understanding that we are a few days away from another warm-up and at least a few sunny days. I’m glad because I know a bit of fresh air and “catching some photons,” as an old buddy used to call his days sitting in a sunny lawn chair, will help with my overall attitude.
Despite the cold, we are to see the sun tomorrow; I plan to bundle up and take a walk. The rain and clouds will be back soon enough, but spring is coming, and all our gray will turn to green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.