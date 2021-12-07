As much as I hate seeing it repeatedly raid my bird feeder, I have to admit that I have come to quietly admire a chipmunk that I have been watching for the past few weeks. He — or she — is a model of persistence, a work ethic poster child for the lessons learned from the industrious Aesopian ant, cute, despite the fact that I wish it gone.
Lacking most of a tail that is supposed to be about four inches long, this particular little striped rodent spends its day working and stowing, packing seeds into its warehouse-like cheeks then spitting them out into underground stockpiles for consumption this winter. Only it knows what will constitute a daily ration.
This chipmunk — the word perhaps originated with the Ojibwa — is traipsing an imperceptible path a long distance — for it, anyway — between a northern hillside burrow and the mulched spot where the feeder hangs from a black iron rod near my cabin, and I have watched it make the trip over and over, never pausing from its task a minute. For a good while, I thought the little pilferer was leaping from a deck rail to get onto the feeder, that is until I saw him one morning deftly climbing the narrow black pole like a Marine Corps recruit scaling a training rope.
I have considered oiling the rod in an attempt to get him to stay on the ground to work on a sort of clean-up detail.
My grandfather always called chipmunks “ground squirrels,” and that is exactly what they are. A member of the family Sciuridae, Eastern chipmunks (Tamias striatus) actually have a diet that resembles that of a human, minus the preservatives and deep frying; they’ll eat about anything, from mushrooms to dandelions, fruits to frogs, bird eggs to flower bulbs, but they tend to make bird feeders and the like their own personal lunch wagons, assaulting them again and again until, apparently, they tire and take long afternoon naps. They are amazing burrowers (I read that their entry tunnel alone can be 20-30 feet long), like their relative, the groundhog, and build an elaborate series of tunnels, often in and around the foundations of houses, barns and decks, which hardly endears them to homeowners at all.
Dobbs Park naturalist Carissa Lovett knows quite a bit about chipmunks, and not all of it is good. “They build extensive tunnels that can include many chambers, some for sleeping, eating, storing food, even as a restroom,” she says. “But they can be destructive little creatures. They have chewed through the Nature Center wall and entered the building. I have a hole in the wall under my desk in the drywall where they came in. I can still hear them in the wall occasionally,” Lovett warned in a note that set off alarms of worry in my head about our own place.
I wasn’t joking about their napping; chipmunks often sleep in their burrows up to 15 hours a day, not difficult to imagine seeing that they dig like Welsh coal miners and run a marathon every day. As cold weather nears, Carissa says their hard work will pay off: “They store their food for the winter and go into torpor in the late fall. Torpor is like hibernation, but they wake up frequently to eat and move around. Sometimes we will see a chipmunk outside of the den on a nice [winter] day here at Dobbs.”
Although my chipmunk (I have seen just one other, and they don’t seem to get along at all) is amusing to watch, I have to admit that I have planned his relocation. Until I read that moving them in the fall can prove fatal, I planned to set a small live animal trap for him (I hear peanut butter does the trick) and merely drive him a few miles down the road for release. But, chipmunks spend virtually all fall in anticipation of stockpiling food for the long winter; if he were moved, he’d have no pantry to draw from just as the weather turns colder. The chipmunk, after all, is doing what comes natural to him, and I’m not inclined to risk his fate, nor do I wish to rid myself of him by rodent poison or calling out some other sort of hit. Poisons, by the way, are overused, and rarely do those who use them understand the tragic chain of events that leads from a pesky but dead raccoon or rat to the birds — hawks and eagles included — that feed on their toxic carcasses.
The average lifespan for a chipmunk is only about two to three years, although they are known to reproduce more than fast enough to offset the formidable list of predators who regularly kill them. Snakes and skunks and coyotes feast on chipmunks, but can hardly compare to feral housecats, which are killing machines if there ever was one. Up until a year ago, our old barn cat, not wild but not inclined to come inside, was occasionally seen with a chipmunk in its mouth. The cat’s passing last spring is probably the only reason I now have my bird feeder freeloader.
There’s much for which to respect chipmunks — their ability to gnaw into a house or undermine a foundation not two of them — and despite my wanting to send ours on its way, I am also assured that they can be beneficial, particularly as a sower of seeds. It’s my understanding that chipmunks like acorns of all kinds, and don’t hesitate to climb trees when they ripen. A field guide of mine claims that a chipmunk was observed storing a bushel of acorns in just three days of work.
All things considered I hope the chipmunk in question survives the cold of the upcoming winter, living warmly and comfortably as a reward for all the labor he’s putting in right now. I’ll just keep watching him as he works. He had, however, better be watching for me come spring.
