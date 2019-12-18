Years ago, in the days when school snow days were considered “acts of God” and arrived silently unburdened with the weight of “e-learning” and extended academic calendars, I spent those precious and rare winter breaks on the hill across the road from our house with few cares in the world, sledding.
Play is the universal language of children — even old ones like me — and so, despite a trend toward plastic rather than wood and steel, sledding remains a popular pastime that will never be dated or forgotten. If experienced properly, a snow day spent outdoors with companions provides the best science, civics, and physical education classes there are, so it also behooves adults to do something about removing the nagging thoughts all school kids must suffer about having extra days tacked onto the end of their school year...
I live on a rolling and uneven place now, but, ironically, we don’t have one decent sledding hill. That was not the case when I was a boy; my aunt and uncle’s property across the County Line Road was dominated by a huge hill — a real death-defying, luge-ready, break-neck grade, topped by a massive beech tree that blocked the north wind between our runs down a south-facing slope toward a ditch that was more than broad enough to keep us from hurtling into the road.
When I think of the hours I spent playing there with my brother and sister and cousins, I wonder just how I never had frostbite or suffered a broken bone. Come to think of it, though, I believe I’d still give at least one frozen pinky toe to be sledding there again.
In those days, sleds, of course, came equipped primarily with a pair of metal runners; we associated classic toboggans with old movies and toy catalogues and New England. Although we had a decrepit sled of our own, and still used it when necessary, we normally enjoyed the superiority of our cousins’ sleds — one of which my Aunt Eleanor won in a drawing at Wilbur Hickman’s IGA in Rosedale.
By the time we pulled the sleds off the garage walls for the season — usually prayers for snow began just after Halloween and carried through March — their runners were rusty brown and dull. Before ever bothering with my uncle’s bench grinder, we usually tried to scour the corrosion off with a rock; waxed paper was then promptly used on the runners between “coasts.”
In fact, any substance that could improve the tribology (yes, I looked that term up; it means, “the science and engineering of interacting surfaces in relative motion”) of our fun was worth a shot. If I recall correctly, I may have even run my dripping nose across the runners in an attempt to improve both speed and distance; Crisco was often a consideration, too.
We were a ragtag outfit and mostly wore a grubby array of old blue jeans and sweatshirts, stocking caps and wool mittens, and, of course, did so over a layer of nubby long cotton underwear, a scratchy muffler often wrapped around our heads. Sodden and half-frozen, we’d take a break at lunch, sometimes basking in the glorious heat of my grandparents’ coal-fired kitchen or draping our clothes across a utility room register. A bowl of soup and a change of clothes later, and we’d be chugging our way up the hill again, pulling our sleds by the ropes we looped through the pre-drilled holes in the cross-arms.
Although it was most often my sister, Lora, and my cousin, Renee, out both first and the longest, we were sometimes joined by our older brothers, who not only displayed more guts, but also scientific reasoning to our sledding technology. Both about six years older than me, my cousin Roger and brother John — who eventually built a dangerous snowmobile out of a sled and an ancient rotary mower — loved to fire up my uncle’s Ford 8N tractor, chain the rusted hood of a late ’40s Plymouth to the hitch, have us pile onto old chair cushions, then take us off down the road a few miles for a bumpy ride to Joppa.
It’s at this point that I probably should provide the disclaimer, DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME!
Inevitably, Roger would pin one of the tractor’s brakes and get the hood flinging at near-centrifugal force, and it never really occurred to any of us that we should be scared. My aunt once told Renee that she watched us through a kitchen window as we skidded across a flower bed embankment and bucked — it is important here that you know we were being supervised by an adult — into the air. “All I could see were flying arms and legs,” she said.
If memory serves me right, only one of our sleds was an original Flexible Flyer, the brand to which all others were compared. Flyers were patented by Samuel Leeds Allen in 1889, and one report suggests that he — like my brother and cousin — used “local children and adults to test prototypes.”
Using the Flyers’ pivoting handles enabled the operator to steer, not only by hand, but with the feet. It goes without saying that we rode our sleds lying prone on our bellies, sitting upright, even blindly backwards, and since only one of the sleds was long enough for us to stretch out completely, we had to ride the shorter ones with our feet dangling and dripping above our backs. Truly, our bellowing screams of delight still ring in my head, and if I imagine it long enough, I can yet feel the sting of frozen slush hitting my face and the tiredness of my legs by the time I had reached the summit of the hill to do it all over again.
Renee tells me that one of the old sleds still hangs in her garage, and I hope one of her many grandkids drags it out and scrapes off its years of rust with a rock. The hill and the homeplace were sold years ago; the beech, dying bit by bit, dropped its rope swing and fell in a storm.
But, in the "flexible flyer" of memory, I am 9 years old and red-faced, very cold, and happy.
