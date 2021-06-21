Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.