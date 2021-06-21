I recall a day in late May when as I went about my usual duties of feeding birds and pulling weeds, both a green tiger beetle and a dragonfly — a wandering glider, I think — hitched rides on my arms. Neither seemed particularly interested in leaving my faded work shirt sleeves, worn because a light cool breeze made it comfortable that day. Only as I headed back into the house, nearly a half-hour after the landings, did I shake my friends off.
It wouldn’t have surprised me so much to have served as public transportation for any one of the countless cicadas that have called my yard home lately. I can’t stand or walk anywhere for long without feeling one of those hideous but harmless creatures light on my shoulders or crawl up a leg. But the beetle and the dragonfly were memorable, despite all the ink Brood X has commanded this year.
At first glance, this just-ended spring was pretty much like any other. We had a reasonable mixture of cool and fair days, a decent amount of rain, an ambush of a late-April snow, and a premonitory week or so of sultry heat that reintroduced us to the idea of clammy summertime humidity; I have had to regularly trim my grass, and the maple whirligigs, although still abundant and sprouting, are finally in retreat.
As is usual in the last month of spring, it has become harder and harder for me to be inside before dark, despite the lateness of the hour for an old retired early-riser like me. We have had plenty of splendid moons and orange sunsets, and to be indoors too early is nearly criminal, particularly when a southern breeze caresses our faces and arms with a gentle touch.
My best friend and I walk later and later in the evenings, and even though it may be hard to believe, we both can remember one trek above all others because we mutually found the sky beautiful with a double-rainbow to the east, the blooms of daisies worth a second glance, a big snapping turtle out of place in a dry ditch, and the huge dandelion-like heads of yellow goat’s beard nearly hidden in tall grass.
In some regards, however, this spring was anything but typical, for during these past few months, we were finally been able to unmask and see the light at the end of our COVID-19 tunnel. Of course, we have also witnessed the emergence of those evil-looking red-eyed cicadas whose peculiar chorus we have not heard since George W. Bush won his second term and the Red Sox broke an 86-year-old curse by winning the World Series. The insects’ appearance — occurring in only about eight or nine states — is happening nowhere else on the planet.
Come to think of it, this spring, which gave way to summer on Sunday, was atypical for other reasons, not just because the beetle and the dragonfly and cicadas showed up. Early on, I thought it strange to see so many rose-breasted grosbeaks — gorgeous birds — come to my feeders. We always see a few and note how strangely different the males are from their mates. For a few weeks we also had a near invasion of wonderfully red summer tanagers, too, most coming up from the deeper woods where I see them for just a short time each spring.
Our orioles were in abundance, as well, getting three squares a day — with snacks — at the jelly bowls and on the sliced oranges I leave around for them. We even noticed brilliantly blue indigo buntings in bigger numbers milling around in our yard, and one afternoon I spied a pair of trumpeter swans in a wetland, a rarity in these parts in warm weather. It was a very colorful period for us.
Now, our woods and yard have grown much quieter, the constant drone of the cicadas the exception. Just prior to their actually opening their underground tombs and crawling up the trunks of our trees by the score, we thought it a wonderful year for birdsong, but that has, for the most part, simply stopped. The persistent trill of the Carolina wrens ceases for no one, of course, and we often hear our rather mean-spirited house sparrows, too, but in what seemed like an overnight event, we simply quit seeing and hearing our cardinals and jays and woodpeckers, even the crows.
This phenomenon has not gone unnoticed by scientists. According to a 10-year-old article in “BirdScope,” what is called “periodical cicada mass emergence” was recorded as early as 1666 in a paper titled, “Some Observations of swarms of strange Insects, and the Mischiefs done by them.” It appeared in “The Philosophical Transactions,” recognized as the first scientific journal ever published. So, some 350 years ago it was being noticed that bird populations thin when the cicadas emerge; it is an anomaly that still remains a bit of a mystery.
By the way, the first written record in the New World about periodical cicadas appeared in 1634, noted by pilgrims in Massachusetts who were convinced of a Biblical plague.
This spring might have been a peculiar one, but it has done little to keep me from finding typical Indiana beauty with my camera. And so, I share a few examples of it with you as we say an official goodbye to spring.
