It is a bitterly cold day as I write this. A few snowflakes are showing themselves in a steady, nearly-horizontal, breeze outside the window of my warm writing spot and the sky is the color of ashes.
I was just thinking that although being a homebody — which I decidedly am — has distinct advantages, the habit, combined with poor weather, makes life somewhat tougher for a writer, who is supposed to always be busy following leads and tracking down information and attending to breaking news. But today anyway, I have no inclination for any of that, opting instead to sit and think a while.
One of the things that came across my mind has been stored away for such a day when writing is akin to work. It is a story that I once read that came from the back of an old church bulletin; a story about the naturalist William Beebe and his friend, Theodore Roosevelt.
Both men, of course, were remarkable, but Beebe, well-known and celebrated throughout his long life, is hardly remembered today as Roosevelt is.
Historically recognized as one of the earliest advocates of conservation and ecology, Beebe was born in Brooklyn and was first published at age 18. He initially made a name for himself working with the New York Zoological Society, and his travels around the globe — particularly in the study of birds — led to his authorship of a number of books, several of which Roosevelt, an avid and knowledgeable outdoorsman, endorsed by writing glowing introductions.
Roosevelt died in 1919, but Beebe’s adventures had hardly begun. By the 1930s, his focus had shifted to marine life, and Beebe, despite being accused of staging publicity stunts, undertook a series of record-setting deep-sea dives in a “bathysphere” with its inventor, the charismatic diver, Otis Barton.
Fascinated by what he saw — eventually over 3,000 feet down — Beebe wrote, “These descents of mine beneath the sea seemed to partake of a real cosmic character. First of all, there was the complete and utter loneliness and isolation, a feeling wholly unlike the isolation felt when removed from fellow men by mere distance …. It was a loneliness more akin to a first venture upon the moon or Venus than that from a plane in mid-ocean or a stance on Mount Everest: no whit more wonderful than these feats, but different.”
Although I can’t find exactly when or where he told it, Beebe supposedly related a story about an evening at Roosevelt’s Sagamore Hill spent in discussion and dinner. As was apparently customary, the two men walked out onto TR’s dark lawn to look at the night sky, and peering at a group of stars called the “Great Square of Pegasus,” Roosevelt said, “That is the Spiral Galaxy in Andromeda. It is as large as our Milky Way. It is one of a hundred million galaxies. It consists of one hundred billion suns, each larger than our sun.” Then, Teddy smiled and said, “Now, I think we are small enough.”
I have been reminded quite often of my own smallness as of late; I think we all have. The cold weather has kept me tethered to my cabin heater, for instance, all the time reminding me of how dependent I have become to the electricity that supplies its power. Whether it be the unimaginable force of a Kentucky tornado or a Virginia blizzard or a wind-whipped Colorado wildfire, we surely all know the limits we have in the face of nature’s power. Perhaps nothing shows us that more — whether we agree or not with masks and vaccines and mandates — than a tiny mutating virus that has altered our lives in unimaginable ways for over two years now.
Rather than merely seeing myself as being at the mercy of our collective smallness, I’d like to think of the privilege of living in a way that helps me be a working part of it. I often sit at a cabin window that overlooks my woods, and just yesterday I spied an impressive red-shouldered hawk sitting as if camouflaged on a rotting tree limb just below my usual line of sight. The hawk was undoubtedly keeping an eye trained on the bird feeder near the cabin, and why it never made a move to snatch up some unsuspecting finch or chickadee or foraging squirrel, I’ll never know. Instead, he merely bolted deep into the woods, and I was there to see it, by both chance and choice.
A few nights ago, not long after a particularly pretty sunset, I also took in — at least for a few cold and watery-eyed minutes — a gorgeous crescent moon rising in the southwestern sky at dusk. Just above it, although reality tells me they are 480 million miles apart, the planet Jupiter appeared as though it was soon to fall into the cup the moon appeared to be.
Those instances, along with, for example, an afternoon drive home from the park with a singing 4-year-old grandson, whose improvised “O’ Christmas Tree” made us smile, help me realize that spending a lifetime waiting on only the big things, the earth-shattering, prolific things, is to waste precious time. Beebe and Roosevelt apparently learned that too, and both also possibly understood their own stars would diminish over time.
For me, Beebe’s greatest lesson is that we owe it to ourselves to pay attention. He once said, “Boredom is immoral. All a man has to do is see. All about us, nature puts on the most thrilling adventure stories ever created, but we have to use our eyes.”
Contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s books are available in many Wabash Valley stores and at Amazon.com.
