On the morning of March 4, 1865, Abraham Lincoln had to have wondered if the grim cold rain and gusty winds were there to cast a gloomy pall over his second term as President of the United States. Despite encouraging news from the battlefields of Virginia, Lincoln was to take his second oath of office still facing the civil unrest and rebellion that had cost the country over 600,000 lives.
A strong “gale” from the east had added several inches of rain to the already muddy and foul streets of the nation’s capital and the temperature remained steadily in the 40s through the morning. Among the milling crowds that were there to hear the President deliver his second inaugural speech were women who vainly tried to hold the hems of their dresses out of the mud, numerous sympathizers to the Southern cause, and something startling that could not have been possible at his first inauguration: Black men clad in the uniforms of the Union Army.
After attending a ceremony to watch a drunken and feverish Vice-President-Elect Andrew Johnson take his oath (he delivered a rambling and nearly incoherent speech in an overheated Senate chamber), Lincoln walked outside and stood before a small metal table just below the east portico of the Capitol Building, its new iron dome not long completed. Within minutes of putting on his spectacles and unfolding the speech he had written for the occasion, the re-elected President and those gathered to hear him saw the clouds part and a beautiful sun break out.
Although Lewis Powell (also known as Paine) — who in five weeks would be part of the plot to decapitate the federal government by assassination — stood just below him, and John Wilkes Booth — who some researchers believe is also shown in Alexander Gardner’s historic photograph of the moment — skulked nearby, Lincoln delivered what may very well be the greatest speech in American history.
He spoke of reconciliation and reunification and forgiveness.
Despite having a corps of researchers and speechwriters on hand, I hope that come Wednesday President-Elect Joe Biden will have already read both of Lincoln’s inaugural addresses and heeded the 16th President’s words; the 45th President could have learned from them as well.
We are reminded over and over that we are a divided nation, a country pulled in opposite directions by pompous and self-aggrandizing and waffling political partisanship from both parties, and we have learned once again that the President must be a unifying force for good. Biden will have an opportunity to start down that path this week.
Lincoln, who had less than a year of formal schooling, nonetheless drew from a deep well of self-taught literary resources. His remarkable memory made the King James Bible, Shakespeare’s plays, Romantic poetry, contemporary political humor, and even mystic philosophy available to him. His spiritual faith, often questioned, left him with the biblical tenets he wove into many of his speeches, which, by the way, he wrote himself. That in itself is something few modern politicians can claim in this era of the professionally-written and tele-prompted.
Lincoln delivered his two inaugural speeches under decidedly different circumstances. The first, given on March 4, 1861, came, ironically, under great physical threat as well. Seven southern states had already seceded from the Union by the time he took the oath, and Lincoln — who said upon leaving his hometown of Springfield, Illinois, for the last time that he faced a task perhaps greater even than that Washington had — saw his route from the Willard Hotel to the Capitol Building lined with sharpshooters, his carriage crowded by marshals and cavalry. The opening shots of the war at Fort Sumter had yet to be fired.
Of course, Lincoln did not step to the podium to boast of his election, didn’t warn his audience that without his leadership the nation would be facing a bleak future. Instead he spoke to the disaffected Southern people that a unity of purpose, above all, was his paramount concern, that all Americans had more in common than their individual self-interests.
In closing, he said, “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Four years later, as worn and haggard as the nation itself, Lincoln faced reunifying a deeply divided country, the devastating loss of his own son Willie to typhoid, and accusations of tyranny and dictatorship. Yet, despite suggestions that he put off an election during a civil war and that it was probable he would lose, Lincoln insisted it be held anyway.
His second inaugural speech, just 701 words — and reminiscent of the brilliant brevity of his Gettysburg Address — took him just six minutes to deliver. In a most remarkable moment, when it would have been understood had he gloated a bit in what was soon to be a glorious victory, Lincoln chose instead to set his sights on the work ahead.
“With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan — to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations,” he said in closing.
I am encouraged that Mr. Biden reads poetry, that he studies history. He is no Mr. Lincoln, but like the 16th President, he is faced with an awesome task, as are we all: to find a way to bind up this nation’s wounds.
